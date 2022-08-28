Britney Spears acknowledges that suffering from a mental illness for her entire life

ANDhe cone of music Britney Spears He has had one of the most tragic lives in the entertainment industry that you can imagine. Every time you see a new post of hers after knowing everything that has happened, there are still those who dare to say that she is crazy or that she has ‘gone crazy’. Not understanding what people go through have traumatic experiences from the mental point of view it screams of a society full of apathy.

spears fully understands this, he recently posted a lengthy tirade about his mental illness. In his mind, there will never be a Britney Spears who can call herself a mentally healthy person. However, there is no easy way to realize that we all suffer from some kind of mental problem. In many cases, some people suffer from a much greater illness than others.

Britney gives up trying to improve her mental health

A publication of Instagram revealed how much he fights Britney Spears with mental health problems due to everything that happened to him and continues to happen to him. In many ways, the people who have hurt her in the past are directly responsible for her struggles and insecurities. Here’s what she wrote: “It’s crazy, social media. Everyone’s life seems so perfect and when I post things, I think most of the time I’ve been totally and completely ashamed of my past… and who can forget those documentaries?

“So yeah, I try to post my best looks or what seems to be the good life. Well, the truth is that my mood is better, but I will always be traumatized by my past experience for life. There is no way to fix myself.” me, my emotions and my sensitivity… therapy, all that!!! I think I need some kind of miracle for my emotions.

“My life is by no means perfect. Most nights I cry myself to sleep. I’m insecure as hell. I don’t know how to have good posture unless I’m on camera and I need to go to school.” just to teach me how to walk. I know you say “but you are an artist”. Well that’s it! It’s an act on stage. In real life, I have no idea and I’m working on it,” she wrote.