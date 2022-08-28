“Blonde” and other long-awaited films at the Venice Film Festival
“Blonde”: Ana de Armas becomes Marilyn
“Bardo”, the return of Iñárritu to Mexico
“Bones and All”: Guadagnino, Chalamet and Cannibalism
“The Banshees of inisherin”, McDonagh after “Three Billboards”
The British Martin McDonagh has been waiting. Five years ago he dazzled with “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” which kicked off in Venice. And now he returns to the Venetian Lido to present a film shot in Ireland, about two friends played by Colin Farrel and Brendan Gleeson and that in its first images promises that beautiful misty Irish atmosphere.
“Argentina, 1985”, The Crimes of the Argentine Dictatorship
“Don’t Worry Darling”: Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles
The actress Olivia Wilde surprised in her directorial debut, “Booksmart” (2019) and now she arrives in Venice with “Don’t worry, dear”, a film of love and suspense, starring Harry Styles (ex-One Direction singer and current director’s partner) and Florence Pugh, one of the best actresses of her generation.
“The Whale”, The Brendan Fraser Makeover
“The Kingdom Exodus”, Lars Von Trier Returns to Television
“The Son”, Florian Zeller after The Fantastic “The Father”
Lucrecia Martel and Carla Simón go to the short
“In Viaggio”, Pope Francis and His Travels
Pope Francis has not stopped traveling since his election in 2013. He started with Lampedusa and continued through Brazil, Cuba, Iraq, the Middle East… up to a total of 53 countries. Gianfranco Rosi has created a documentary that mixes images from those trips, from his own films and from recent history that mixes the passage of time with the memory of cinema.
“The kyiv Trial”, Loznitsa brings Ukraine to La Mostra
Sergei Loznitsa brings to the Mostra a harsh episode in the history of Ukraine, the kyiv trial, better known as the “Nuremberg of kyiv”, one of the first trials against the German Nazis and their collaborators. A look at the past that serves to remember the current situation in his country, which the director has narrated in numerous titles.
“No Bears”, Jafar Panahi in The Distance
“Nuclear”, Oliver Stone On The Nuclear Threat
Oliver Stone now sets his sights on the nuclear threat and climate change, “which has forced us to take a new look at the ways in which we generate energy”, in the words of the director. A documentary full of criticism that analyzes the challenges and possible solutions for a cleaner future.
“Call Of God”, Kim Ki-Duk’s Posthumous Film
The Korean Kim Ki Duk was one of the victims of covid and died in Latvia while working on “Call of God”, which had been shot in Kyrgyzstan. A posthumous film by the director of “Iron 3” (2004) or “Spring, summer, autumn, winter… and spring” (2003), which was finished by friends of the director.
With information from Efe