Ben Affleck will return as Batman in the sequel to “Aquaman”

American actor Ben Affleck will play Batman again in the sequel to “Aquaman”, confirmed the protagonist of the next installment of the DC cinematic universe, Jason Momoa, through the publication of a photo of both on his Instagram account.

Affleck will join “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”, although the relevance of the role he will play in the sequel starring Momoa is still unknown, specialized Hollywood sites reported.

“Bruce and Arthur reunited. I love and miss you, Ben. Great things are coming in Aquaman 2,” Momoa wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself with Affleck.

The actor and producer, winner of two Oscars, He has already played Batman in “The Justice League” (2017), “Suicide Squad” and in “Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016), as well as in “The Flash”, to premiere next year.

The sequel to Aquaman It will be released on March 17 in the United Statesdirected by James Wan from a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and starring Momoa, Affleck, Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Dolph Lundgren and Randall Park.