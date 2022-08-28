Ben Affleck: will he be Batman again in the sequel to Aquaman? – Cinema and TV – Culture

On these days Ben Affleck He has made hundreds of news headlines around the world for his marriage to Jennifer Lopez. Now it has been known that the actor will return to a facet that he had previously shown.



In 2019 Affleck announced to all his followers that he would not wear the DC Comics superhero costume again. Despite this, he has since participated in ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ and is expected to play Batman again in ‘The Flash’.

Jason Momoa, for his part, surprised all DC fans by announcing a few hours ago that Ben Affleck will participate in the sequel to ‘Aquaman‘. The actor even posted a photo of the two of them on his Instagram account.

The 42-year-old confessed to his followers that a group of admirers had discovered them together. Momoa took the opportunity to joke about the meeting between his characters Bruce Wayne and Arthur Curry.

“Bruce and Arthur REUNITED. I love you and I miss you Come. WB studio tours just explored the back lot. Discovered on the set. All the great things coming AQUAMAN 2 All my aloha”, expressed the protagonist of ‘Aquaman’.

The images he uploaded show the two actors laughing and having a good time. The snapshots were accompanied by a video of the people who found them together at the Warner Bros. studios.



According to what Momoa told, the appearance of Ben Affleck should be a secret and a surprise for DC viewers. The artist took the fact with grace and took the time to send greetings to his friend Affleck.

The publication already has more than 870 thousand ‘likes’ and has been received with comments of support and affection from his followers.

‘Aquaman 2’

‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ will be the next installment in the DC Comics franchise. Its premiere is scheduled for March 17, 2023 and once again the person in charge of playing Arthur Curry will be Jason Momoa.

The cast includes William Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison, and Nicole Kidman. Amber Heard’s participation has not yet been fully confirmed.

Filming was handled by Warner. Bros. was performed in Hawaii, Los Angeles, and the United Kingdom. It had initially been announced that it would debut in theaters at the end of 2022, but a delay in the production of special effects postponed it until next year.

