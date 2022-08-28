Ben Affleck Spoon feeds Jennifer Lopez before sharing a passionate kiss in Italy: photo

Image credit: MEGA

Ben Affleck was spotted feeding his new wife Jennifer Lopez on their romantic honeymoon! The 50-year-old Oscar winner and “Jenny From The Block” singer, 53, were spotted dining alfresco on Lake Como, Italy on Saturday August 27 during their ongoing honeymoon for the Daily mail. It’s unclear what Ben was eating, however, he clearly wanted Jen to give a bite of her meal (she could, however, be seen enjoying a plate of pasta with red sauce). The two also shared a sweet kiss while they were at the table, right after Ben pulled out her phone to show her something.

The PDA didn’t stop with a kiss, as Jennifer went into full wife mode with a napkin to wipe Ben’s face (and forehead). As they concluded the meal, the Wedding planner the star got up once again to bend over and kiss her new husband. Later in the afternoon, Ben donned his photographer’s hat as he snapped some stunning portraits of his gorgeous partner against the postcard-perfect backdrop of Lake Como.

Jennifer was definitely dressed up for the occasion, opting for a long cream knit dress with crisscross lacing on the front and matching hat. A pair of platform espadrille sandals peeked out from under her skirt part, also in a neutral shade to match the rest of her outfit and tribal print bag. She nicely paired her aesthetic of hers with a crisp white button down, cream chinos and white leather sneakers. The two also wore aviator sunglasses and their new matching bracelets, which appeared to debut after the wedding.

The couple was spotted in the areas of Lake Como and Milan and surroundings after their romantic wedding in Georgia on Saturday 20 August. Although the couple legally married in Las Vegas on July 16, their three-day wedding weekend was their first opportunity to celebrate with friends and family, including Matt Damon, Jane Fonda, Renée Zellweger and more. Jennifer was stunned by the relationship with three custom Ralph Lauren dresses, including one version of her iconic high-neck column dress with a layered train skirt, a second covered in pearls, and a third with a cutout of crystal details. that she wore to serenade Ben.

