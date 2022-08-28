behind the wheel a drunk and drugged boy

Drama in Lombardy. An evening with young engaged couples. She, Stella, 19, he, Ivan 22, go to a rapper’s concert Herniaon the outskirts of Brescia. When the music is over, they get on the bike to go home, when around 1.30 am, they collide with a car in front of them, they fall to the ground, but the boy is saved, Stella Mutti instead he can’t. The driver of the car, a 25-year-old boy, tested positive for the alcohol test and traces of drugs were also found in his blood. However, no restrictive measures have been taken against him – even if he is being investigated on the loose – because the dynamics of the accident are not yet clear and there would be no cameras in the area where the accident occurred.

LOVE STORY – The two young boyfriends had been together for a short time, just over a month and had chosen to spend a warm August evening singing at a concert. When they decided to go home, on the road they met an off-road vehicle, which according to the information gathered by the police officers, would have traveled that stretch at a walking pace, under 10 kilometers per hour, while Ivan, driving the motorcycle, would have tried a forbidden overtaking. According to a motorist who witnessed the scene and the first investigations of the Polstrada, a moment before the fatal collision, the motorcycle and the jeep were parked at the traffic lights, but when the green light turned green, both left; the car, in front, after a few meters would have turned to the left, while the bike with the two boys in the saddle, would have moved to the left to overtake. The fall on the asphalt was fatal for Stella, who was thrown off the bike by the impact. Ivan, on the other hand, was slightly injured. The 25-year-old driver had a blood alcohol level of 1.9 grams per liter in his blood (the limit is 0.5).

THE RAPPER – Stella loved traveling, speaking foreign languages ​​and practicing yoga. She had just graduated from the sports high school in Brescia and before continuing her studies at the university, she had the dream of a year abroad, to get to know the world. Among the remembrance messages of the young victim, that of one of her closest friends, Giulia Prandini who, on Instagram, wrote: «It seems to me yesterday the first time I met you. Two girls aged 11 and 12 ready to open together for England. I will never forget how much you enjoyed traveling, seeing new orrinzonti and learning English. I remember in the room you put the songs of Shawn Mendes, laughing and joking you told me that you were in love with him and that one day you would want to go to Canada to see him … You Stella were the best friend I could ask for, life is unfair, but now I can say that the most beautiful and brightest star I have ever seen shines in the sky and I promise you that from now on, every time I look at the sky, I will see you. I adore you my friend, I miss you so much ».

On the account of the Milanese rapper, Ernia, in the stories the memory of his young fan, who died after one of his concerts. «After coming to my concert in Brescia, Stella lost her life in a car accident caused by a drunk driver. I am sad and have no words. My thoughts go out to family and friends ».