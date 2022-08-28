Artemisia, the woman who could win Salamina





That day in the year 480 B.C. C., the great king of Persia Xerxes I only had to do one thing: listen to a woman. If he had done so, it is likely that today, dear reader, you would think in Persian, or that Europe you know would be something different from what it is today.

But Xerxes decided not to heed the wise advice given to him, before the battle of Salamis, by the only commander of his army, Artemisia I of Caria, one of the most influential women in the history of mankind. We know very little about it, although what we do know is historically very tasty.





Probably, reading these lines, some seasoned viewer has quickly identified Artemisia with Eva Green, the French actress who played the queen of Antiquity in the film 300: Rise of an Empire. But the truth is that the historical and fictional Artemisia have little to do.

the queen of tricks

The royal Artemisia, born between 520 and 510 BC. C., ruled Caria, a satrapy of the Achaemenid Empire located southwest of present-day Turkey, opposite the island of Rhodes. Daughter of King Lygdamis and a Cretan, she must have been a lucid ruler and fond of trickery on the battlefield.

This is witnessed by Polieno in Stratagems, narrating how Artemisia, eager to take the city of Latmos, devised a highly original plan. Leading a religious procession, she marched alongside Latmos under the guise of performing a ritual sacrifice. The inhabitants of the population, eager to contemplate the spectacle, left the urban area, and, while they enjoyed the representation of Artemisia and her family, the soldiers of Caria took the city.

Queen Artemisia I of Caria, engraving. Age Fotostock

But beyond that anecdote, which gives us a vision of Artemisia’s qualities for deception, the queen was going to play a fundamental role in the current conflict: the invasion of Greece by Xerxes I.

The commander

Caria participated in the contest under the direct command of Artemisia, contributing, along with the people of Sidon, the most highly regarded ships of Xerxes’ fleet. Although the participation of the queen must have been constant, her prominence grew just at the moment when the Greeks seemed to be losing the war.

The Greek rear guard had managed to delay the Persians at Thermopylae, but the Persian advance was continuous and lethal, forcing their opponents to retreat by land to the Isthmus of Corinth and Salamis by sea. Furthermore, the Persians had taken much of the enemy territory, including Athens, so things were looking good for Xerxes.





He decided to summon his commanders to express their opinion on the steps to follow in the campaign. Mardonius, lieutenant of the emperor, was in charge of collecting the considerations of the various tyrants and military leaders who participated in the military council. Should Persia fight a naval battle against the Greeks at Salamis or, on the contrary, concentrate its efforts on land, supporting the deployed soldiers with its fleet?

All the commanders were of the same opinion. It was necessary to take advantage of the fact that the Greek fleet had withdrawn to Salamis to sink it. And then Artemisia, the most lucid commander of the entire Persian troop, intervened to disagree.

“I fear the Greeks”

Risking his head to go against the general opinion, he recalled, first of all, as Herodotus collects in History, his service record during the contest. The queen had bravely participated in several naval clashes, so none of those present could consider her words those of a coward.

Next, he asked Xerxes to guard his ships, since, in his opinion, the Greek sailors “were as superior” to the Persians as “men are to women”. Curious appreciation, very of the time, on the lips of a woman who, in view of what would happen later, was displaying a sanity infinitely higher than that of her male companions.

The Battle of Salamis, oil on canvas painted in 1868 by Wilhelm von Kaulbach. Public domain

But, beyond the Greek capabilities, Artemisia insisted on her idea of ​​not engaging in combat in Salamis adding another argument. The Greeks were cornered on an island without food, and, if Xerxes put all the meat on the spit of the land war, his enemies would soon try to mobilize in a disorderly way to face him.

His groundbreaking speech fell like a bucket of cold water on the audience. While the queen’s allies feared that Xerxes would cut off her head for her insolence, her enemies wanted Artemisia and her adventures to end definitively after her daring.





Xerxes, who, according to Herodotus, appreciated Artemisia, did not satisfy the latter’s wishes and appreciated the woman’s words, but without executing his plan. The majority opinion weighed on the final decision of the great king, which involved attacking the Greeks at Salamis.

Disaster in Salamis

As is known, Artemisia was right. The Greeks were better sailors, and her plan was so brilliant that the Battle of Salamis spelled disaster for the Persians, whose fleet faced annihilation. In the midst of the hell of battle, the queen of Caria found herself cut off from her kin, and, noticing an enemy ship bearing down on her, she resorted to her wiles to stay alive.

Seeing next to her the ship of an ally, one of Xerxes’ kinglets with whom, according to Herodotus, she may have had some kind of dispute, Artemisia ordered her sailors to ram it, and sank it. The Greeks then thought that Artemisia, on whose head a reward of ten thousand drachmas had been offered, was really one of their own and stopped harassing her. The queen of Caria was thus able to flee from the massacre.

The Battle of Salamis according to an illustration from the 19th century. Public domain

Xerxes also attended the scene, but he believed that the sunken ship was Greek. And, as no crew member of the ship attacked by Artemisia was saved, the emperor declared that during the battle his men had “become women, and women, men”.

The counselor

After the debacle of Salamis, the great Persian king received from Mardonius the request to continue the war against the Greeks. But Xerxes, chastened, decided to consult who had shown himself to be the most intelligent of his commanders.

He called the queen of Caria, whom he said “was, without a doubt, the only one to know what to do” before Salamis, and asked her opinion. Artemisia wisely advised the emperor, suggesting that Mardonius continue the fight against the Greeks with an army of three hundred thousand men, while Xerxes returned to Persia. Thus, if Mardonius was defeated, Xerxes’ dynasty would survive and no one would blame his leadership for the calamity, but his lieutenant. On the other hand, if Mardonius won, Xerxes could always say that victory was his.





The king accepted the advice, satisfied, and, after presenting Artemisia with Greek armor, he honored the queen by asking her to escort his sons back to Persia.

Artemisia after Artemisia

We know little more about the life of Artemisia, the woman who could have changed the history of Europe if she had been listened to by the emperor on duty. After Salamina, the trace of her is lost in Caria, where she returned and had offspring.

In later centuries, his name, overshadowed by those of other male protagonists of the Second Medical War, would appear repeatedly in various stories. The Greek physician Thessalo, somewhat later than her, defined her as a vulgar pirate, while the playwright Aristophanes presented her as a symbol of a warrior woman in lysistrataand warned of the care that had to be taken with women like her, capable of sailing against the Greeks at the slightest carelessness.

Bust of Aristophanes, who promoted the myth of Artemisia as a warrior woman in his ‘Lysistrata’. Public domain

Centuries later, Artemisia would see her legend rarefied because of Photius, Patriarch of Constantinople, who described her as a woman in love who would end up committing suicide because of an unrequited passion. Her figure would end up even more cloudy in the times of Bocaccio, who, in By mulieribus clarisdraws a portrait of Artemisia in which she mixes her experiences with those of one of her successors, Artemisia II, who erected the mythical mausoleum of Halicarnassus.

Today, beyond the interpretation of Eva Green, Artemisia is an almost forgotten female character in history, despite the fact that, if we accept that the Persian defeat changed the destiny of Europe forever, the queen of Caria could have achieved, among other things, that these lines that you read were written in a different language.