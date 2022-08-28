Anne Hathaway to Star in Movie Based on Harry Styles Fanfic

USA.- For some years now, film adaptations of teen novels that have become popular have been on the rise, films like the kissing boothstarring Joey King; through my window which premiered on Netflix, and despues de trilogy based on a fanfic about the British singer, Harry Styles.

And this time, the story was no different, as another novel based on the former One Direction member will reach the small screen with actresses like Anne Hathaway, who will star in this feature film.

@emilybookedup

“The Idea Of You” tells the story of Sophie, a 40-year-old divorcee, who takes her fifteen-year-old daughter to the famous Coachella concert, an event that brings together many artists every year in California, during the weekend. week.

However, by fate, Sophie will meet Hayes Campbell, 24 years old and the lead singer of August Moon, a boy band inspired by One Direction.

The film will be made by Amazon Prime Video and directed by Michael Showalter, director of films such as “The Big Sick”, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” and “The Dropout”, who will also produce the film with Anne Hathaway; Jennifer Westfeldt will executive produce and write.

Who is the author of “The Idea Of You”?

The writer of this novel is Robinne Lee, who began her career as an actress and participated in films such as “50 shades of Grey”, however, as time went by she noticed that the number of auditions she had was less and less.

For this reason, it was decided to write a story where it was exposed how adult women have fewer job opportunities and also in sentimental terms.

Robinne Lee.

Robinne commented for Vogue that the story was never intended to refer only to the former One Direction, but rather about a woman who reclaims her sexuality and discovers herself.

“This was never supposed to be a book about Harry Styles. It was supposed to be a story about a woman approaching 40 and reclaiming her sexuality and rediscovering herself, right at the point where society traditionally dismisses women as desirable, viable, and whole.”