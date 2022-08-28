Angelina Jolie Seemingly Warns Brad Pitt While Wearing a Sexy Lara Croft-Style T-Shirt

Angelina Jolie channeled her iconic Lara Croft style during her outing in Beverly Hills this week, apparently warning her ex-husband Brad Pitt in the midst of his legal battle.

The Academy Award-winning actress left viewers spellbound as she showed off her plump tummy in a Lara Croft-inspired tank top during a walk.

The 47-year-old put her killer curves on display in a cropped black tank top. The Hollywood star looked stunning when she paired it with oversized black pants and chunky black sandals.

He jogged the memory of his iconic character in the popular Tomb Raider action-adventure films amid his legal battle with Pitt.

To elevate her look, she wore a pair of chic oversized sunglasses and a dainty gold necklace and matching earrings. She was carrying an elegant large quilted black handbag slung over her shoulder. Yves Saint-Laurent with gold hardware.

Angelina Jolie She looked stunning as she wore her long brunette tresses parted to the side and falling over her shoulders.

The rising of the star maleficent comes days after it was revealed the actress was the ‘Jane Doe’ who sued the FBI after an investigation was closed into her ex-husband Brad Pitt, alleging that he threw beer on her, injured her and fought with their son. Maddox in 2016.