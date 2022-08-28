Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in serious financial conflicts

Things don’t seem to be looking up for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Although the actor has said that he is having a great time in his work life, his personal life seems to be falling apart.

Both find themselves disputing the shares of a French winery that they acquired when they were husband and wife. Officially divorced in 2019, the former Hollywood couple continues to have conflicts in the financial field.

AFP PHOTO/The Grosby Group

And it seems Angelina’s lawyers found no better time to petition the actor than at an awards show. It was during the ceremony of the SAG Awardswhen they tried to get Brad a subpoena for the lawsuits by the French winery.

This situation reminds us of the one Olivia Wilde experienced when her ex-husband Jason Sudeikis sent her the custody papers for their children in the middle of CinemaCon.

According to Page Six, it wasn’t the only time Jolie’s lawyers tried to intercept the actor. It was first in February that a guy was sent to confront the “Fight Club” star with the documents at the 2022 SAG Awards.

Kevan Brooks/AdMedia/Newscom/Yep

Later, they suspected they probably would have tried again at the Oscars, but Pitt’s lawyers called off the pursuit.

Apparently, Pitt does not respond to requests from his ex-wife. Thus he has shot down the attempts of his lawyers, absenting himself from the awards as was the case of the SAG.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Jolie’s attorneys were trying to subpoena Pitt to turn over records and correspondence related to the Château Miraval winery. The dispute began after Jolie sold her shares to a subsidiary of the huge liquor firm Stoli.

The Hollywood actor assured that she had no right to sell her shares without consulting him. Pitt must present the documents indicated by the judge, although Angelina can still appeal.

