All the famous boyfriends that Angelina Jolie had

When we talk about Angelina Jolie, it is impossible not to think about his great talent for acting and the films he made. However, the beauty of it also comes to mind. Since she appeared on the big screen, the interpreter became one of the most beautiful women in the world.

With her voluptuous lips, her black hair and her very clear eyes, she soon conquered the public and several men from the world of entertainment. In this way, the actress he was paired with some celebrities and we tell you everything below.

Angelina Jolie conquered many men with her beauty.

The famous couples that Angelina Jolie had

Like other stars who later made it big in Hollywood, Angelina Jolie He was born into a family made up of artists. Her father was a well-known actor who was successful in the world of entertainment. In this way, the actress soon got to know the world of cameras, scripts and celebrities.

Johnny Lee Miller

Her first formal relationship occurred in 1996. The actress became a couple with Johnny Lee Millerwhom he met during the filming of the film hackers. According to various sources, the relationship between the two was quite intense. So much so, that they did not hesitate to go through the altar. However, they separated the following year and subsequently divorced on February 3, 1999. According to the actress, the divorce was not that complicated and she remembered her ex-husband as “the best husband a girl can have.” ask. He always liked me, he was just too young, now I’m all grown up.”

Billy Bob Thornton

After separating from Johnny Lee Miller, the actress found love again. Again, Angelina Jolie fell in love with a famous actor. Is about Billy Bob Thorntonwho won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for sling blade and was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in A Simple Plan.

The couple began their romance in 2000. Again, the actress decided to walk down the aisle. In addition to getting married, she also decided to get her second husband’s name tattooed on her arm. However, the relationship failed after three years together and both made the decision to separate.

Brad Pitt

After these two romances that did not come to fruition, the actress completely fell in love with Brad Pitt. In 2004 both were working on the filming of Mr and Mrs smith; although he was married to Jennifer Anistonthe spark between the two did not take long to emerge and they could not hide their feelings.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

When the actor broke up in early 2005, he was soon captured by a photographer along with Angelina Jolie. Since then, their romance became a story that we all know: they were together for many years, they formed a huge and beautiful family, they got married. But unfortunately they parted with a great scandal. Currently, they continue to fight over the possession of their children and do not stop recriminating things that they experienced in the relationship.

