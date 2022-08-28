all features and differences

Learn what the differences are between USB 2.0 and USB 3.0, as well as other important facts about these connections.

Many wonder what are the differences between USB 2.0 and USB 3.0. We have written this guide with the aim of solving all your doubts regarding this issue. First we talk about the characteristics of each protocol and then we list their most relevant differences one by one.

USB 2.0 vs USB 3.0: everything you need to know

Let us first analyze the technical characteristics and other important facts about USB 2.0 and USB 3.0.

USB 2.0 Features

USB 2.0 was released in the year 2000. The connectors used in this version of the Universal Serial Bus come in gray and have four pins inside. This makes them much more similar to the initial variant of USB, USB 1.0, than to the later one.

If we focus on the technical aspects of the connection, it is essential to mention that it can supply up to 500mA of electrical energy. Although this has allowed many devices work just by plugging them in, without the need for external help, there were those that required a double connection to feed completely. This is the case with certain mechanical hard drives.

The maximum speed of a USB 2.0 connector is 480 Mbit/s. Or what is the same, some 60MB/s. Of course, to reach these figures, the right circumstances must be met, something that is not always possible for various reasons. Of the four lines it has, two are for power and the other two for data. We cannot ignore that USB 2.0 is not capable of sending and receiving data at the same time. Rather, only one of the operations is allowed. Thus, we say that this version has a unilateral data transfer.

Features of USB 3.0

The USB 3.0 protocol became official in 2008. However, in subsequent years it underwent some updates that improve its initial speed. All the technical characteristics that we mention below correspond to the original version of USB 3.0, that is, the one from 2008.

The power supply reached 900mA, which caused some devices that required external power or dual connectors to work with a single port. Additionally, the speed was raised to 4.8Gbit/s or 600MB/s. This meant a notable improvement in the transfer rate of peripherals compatible with this new standard. How was it achieved? Thanks to the step from four to nine lines.

To differentiate them from their predecessor, both the female and male connectors are made of color blue. This is especially important in computers that have both technologies, since it is much easier for the user to determine which connector is the fastest.

Controversy with USB 3.1 and 3.2

The USB 3.0 was updated in 2013 and renamed as USB3.1. Then, in 2017, the protocol came to light USB3.2. There is some controversy with these names, because at no time have they made the original protocol disappear, namely USB 3.0. Actually, this has been renamed as USB 3.2 Gen1. So many devices that are marketed under the umbrella of USB 3.2 have the same technical characteristics as USB 3.0.

To make it a little clearer, we leave you a table (originally published on Wikipedia) that visually captures the changes that USB 3.0 has undergone in its two updates.

Standard in 2008 Standard in 2013 Standard in 2017 Bandwidth Double Rail Coding Gbit/s MB/s USB3.0 USB3.1 Gen1 USB3.2 Gen1 5 625 Nope 8b/10b USB3.1 Gen2 USB3.2 Gen2 10 1250 Nope 128b/132b USB3.2 Gen2x2 twenty 2500 Yes 128b/132b

In this way, the native USB 3.0 it has been renamed twice, first as USB 3.1 Gen1 and then as USB 3.2 Gen2. The USB 3.1 Gen 2, the version that really increased performance in 2013, is now called USB 3.2 Gen2. Finally, the fastest variant is USB 3.2 Gen2x2, officially released in 2017.

What a desire to complicate things, right?

USB 2.0 vs USB 3.0: comparison table

Here you have the rigorous comparative table that we frequently include in this type of article. In this way, it will be easier for you to notice the differences between USB 2.0 and USB 3.0.

USB2.0 USB3.0 Year of arrival on the market 2000 2008 Physical appearance It is grey. It is blue. pins 4 9 Energy It is capable of supplying up to 500 mA Reaches 900mA power supply Simultaneous transfer (send and receive) No, you cannot send and receive data at the same time (Unilateral). Yes, it has simultaneous sending and receiving of data (Bilateral). available connectors Type A, type B, mini A, mini B, micro A and micro B Type A, type B and micro B Maximum speed 480Mbit/s or 60MB/s 4.8Gbit/s or 600MB/s

Differences between USB 2.0 vs USB 3.0

If we put into practice all the exposed data, what are the real differences between USB 2.0 and USB 3.0? We could summarize them like this: