Alejandro Fernández and the “new face” of Christian Nodal, among the most read of the week

the look of Alexander Fernandez It was something that caused a stir this week because he shared some photos of his vacation with his partner and gave something to talk about because of his clothing. With a satin flower print shirt, earrings, dark glasses and an expensive watch, the singer of “Tantita pena” wrote the following sentence: “The time that is enjoyed is the true time lived”, but neither the wise phrase and Not even the imposing landscape that can be seen behind him prevented his followers from commenting on his outfit; They called him “Santa Claus”, “Mrs. Polanco” and “Meryl Streep”. The memes about it did not stop appearing on social networks throughout the week.

And the tattoos?

The interpreter of “Adios amor” let some of his followers speculate about the disappearance of the drawings that adorned his face: some believed that it was a filter, others that it was indeed the art of cosmetics, while the rest considered that the viral images of him were old photographs and even that he had undergone a laser process. In addition, the interpreter of “Botella after bottle” showed off with this “face without tattoos” on the carpet of some Spanish awards, where he accompanied his girlfriend, the rapper Cazzu.

Piqué appears with new love

The soccer player is so in love that he no longer publicly hides his love for Clara Chía, with whom he appeared on the cover of a famous magazine. Shakira’s ex seems to be willing to live his love story without hiding, because after being caught at a concert with Clara, the magazine Hello! showed photos of the athlete holding the hand of the 23-year-old attending a wedding.

Florinda mesa, Shakira and the alleged lawsuit

The widow of Don Roberto Gómez Bolaños Florinda Meza published a video on her social networks where she spoke about the alleged lawsuit against the Colombian singer, it all came about when in the Argentine program “Los Angeles de la Mañana”, it was said that Florinda allegedly Meza could sue the singer because in the “I congratulate you” video clip, she imitates “la garrotera”, the “robotic” movement that was made in “El Chavo del 8.” “The news that I am going to sue Shakira is FALSE” , he expressed.

Laura G, criticized for confusing a city

Laura G became the focus of attention this week because the driver did not know the location of Huamantla and claimed that she was in the state of Puebla. Everything happened during the radio program “La caminera”, hosted by Tania Rincón, Fran Hevia and Fer Gay; when she spoke about the visit that Cynthia Rodríguez and Carlos Rivera, her now husband, made to Huamantla, because she assured that she was in Puebla: “she is the first lady there in Huamantla greeting all of Puebla,” she said.

