Aesthetic medicine clinics reopen – La Voz de la Frontera

About half of the 17 clinics dedicated to aesthetic medicine that were closed this week by the State Commission for Protection against Sanitary Risks (Coepris) were able to reopen their doors, after regularizing the anomalies found during the review, reported the secretary of Health, Adrián Medina Amarillas.

According to data sent by Coepris, until Wednesday there had been nine temporary suspensions and the same number of seizures of medicines or supplies, in Tijuana, while in Mexicali seven verifications were carried out on clinics, but only one was suspended.

In Ensenada, 10 clinics and six hospitals were inspected, which led to seven temporary suspensions.

DISCARD PUNISHMENT

According to the official, the closures were temporary, in which the clinics meet the requirements demanded by the Ministry of Health, but it was not done for the purpose of punishing, but rather to seek to provide a better service.

“There are two clinics that are where unfortunately there were events where people died, they have not opened and one of them is sure not going to open, due to the accumulation of situations that have been found, the other is in process.”

Medina Amarillas indicated that Coepris inspectors are currently operating in Tijuana, where most of these clinics are located, although in a week and a half surveillance will be reinforced in Mexicali.

“The Ministry of Health is not in conflict with the medical union, on the contrary, they are seeing with good eyes that we want to protect them, because it is imminent that the State Health Law is going to undergo changes.”

“If they are not prepared, equipped with everything necessary to protect the patient in the face of an eventuality, unfortunately they are going to have to pay the consequences.”