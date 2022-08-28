Adriana Barrientos swept Betsy Camino

The model criticized the reaction that the Cuban had in the interview she had with the CHV animator. She even revealed that it’s not how she portrays herself on social media.

Adriana Barrientos launched a strong criticism against the Cuban Betsy Way. The “Leona” commented on the last interview the model conducted with Julio Cesar Rodriguez.

As commented in the star zones, both would have had an affair and at the time of recording the chemistry between the two was noted. However, this bothered Barrientos who even classified the reaction of the queen of Viña in 2018 as misplaced.

Left the broom: Betsy Camino published a video and challenged Instagram censorship

Criticism against Betsy Camino

The subject exploded when the panelist Manu González stepped out and commented that Betsy Camino “is very cool.” What unleashed the criticism of Adriana Barrientos.

“She’s not cool at all, I’m going to tell you altiro, I don’t like her, she’s a lead (…) She’s more bad than pretty, she’s very bad, super heavy”, pointed.

But Barrientos aimed higher and even criticized the image he presents on social networks. Which is very different from how it is in real life. “She is beautiful, super beautiful. Like she thinks she’s a rockstar. But enough, you’re not Rihanna”sentenced.