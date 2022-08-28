A sunspot has grown 10 times in the last few days and does it threaten Earth?

Sunspot AR3085, which days ago barely existedhas now multiplied by 10 its size, becoming a group of spots each of which has a nucleus with a diameter similar to that of the Earth.







“The active region is directly in front of the Earth and crackles with solar flares class C”, according to the scientific portal SpaceWeather.

For its part, NASA explains that class C and smaller eruptions they are too weak to noticeably affect Earth.

WHAT ARE SUNSPOT?

They are formations where the bands of the Sun’s magnetic field become tangled and tense, inhibiting the flow of hot gas from the interior of the Sun and forming cooler, darker regions on the surface.

At the moment, solar satellites keep an eye on the pair of spots the size of the Earth as they could release coronal mass ejections in the coming days.

In the event that any of these flashes take a direction towards the planet, the phenomenon called geomagnetic stormwhich does not represent a danger to life on the planet.

Geomagnetic storms can affect infrastructure in near-Earth orbit and on the surface, potentially disrupting communicationsthe power grid, navigation, radio and satellite operations.

