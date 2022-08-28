A sequel to ‘Terminator 2’ changed the entire canon

“The unknown future is coming our way,” Linda Hamilton’s voiceover says as

Terminator 2: Judgment Day comes to an end, with the camera panning down a black road at night.

It was believed that this was the moment when James Cameron washed his hands of the franchise. terminator, but Cameron’s involvement was far from over. Four years later, she assembled the core cast and crew to shoot S2 3-D: The Battle Through Time. The 12-minute, $24 million sequel opened in 1996 at… Universal Studios Florida.

Plans for the theme park experience were initiated following the critical and financial success of Terminators 2hoping that the final product would be based on the story of T2. The result was a much more immersive interactive experience than other similar attractions inspired by blockbusters of the time, mixing moments of live action and 3D.

“We are not rebuilding T2… we’re building and improvising on it,” Landmark Entertainment CEO Gary Goddard told The Terminator Fanswith the Goddard team working closely with Cameron to sculpt a story true to the experience of T2 without resorting to imitation.

Moviestore/Shutterstock

The attraction brought back Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Edward Furlong, and Robert Patrick for the pre-recorded film segments, with other actors handling the live-action parts. The Goddard team promised to offer “new revelations or new surprises”, and delivered both.

The battle through time (no longer running in the US, but still a show at Universal Studios Japan) puts you inside CyberDyne Systems, where a representative introduces the company’s newest machines. The demo is interrupted by Sarah and John Connor, who appear on screen recapping the events of T2 along with a major franchise bombshell: Judgment Day is going to happen.

The T-1000 appears, as does the T-800, which saves John and they both escape through a time portal into the future. On the T-800’s trusty Harley, they travel through a ruined landscape until they arrive and infiltrate Skynet’s headquarters to defeat their greatest enemy: a T-1,000,000.

The inclusion of two new Terminators – a T-70 built as a support machine and the gigantic T-1,000,000, a CGI arachnid whose legs hover over the audience – are welcome additions to the story. Like the future sequels of terminator and television series, new iterations of the cybernetic machines are expected, but that is not where the secrets of attraction lie.

The battle through time change the main story terminator seven years before it was released Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines. His biggest revelation is simple: You can’t stop Judgment Day.

“And so the battle continues, and once again I realize that I owe my son’s life to the heroic actions of a machine,” says Sarah’s voiceover at the end of the film, a moment that tries to reflect -but ultimately unmask- the end of Terminators 2.

Terminators 3 he made the exact same revelation in 2003, waiting until the very last moments of his final act to show that war is inevitable. Nick Stahl’s John Connor revealed this twist, but his voiceover didn’t have the impact of Hamilton’s, which shouldn’t surprise any fans. It’s Hamilton we’ve seen fight the Terminators in two movies, and it’s her we want to hear from.

Of course, the trip worked well as a stand-alone affair, and is largely treated as such. But the real intention of it, at least for Cameron, was to serve as a cover letter for another film, and the filmmaker wrote a script for the third film shortly after finishing work on the attraction.

StudioCanal/Shutterstock

The fans assumed that the decision to The rebellion of the machines to raise your hands and say, “What the hell, the war happens anyway!” it was a betrayal of Cameron’s intent. However, he merely took the components that he had launched into The battle through time and moved them forward, something that Cameron himself hoped to achieve.

In a documentary about the filming of The battle through time, Cameron called the trip an “evolution of the story and the characters” and added that the story “could be finished in the third movie”. that version of Terminators 3 never got to be produced, but what else could this third installment have involved?

The battle through time showed a never-before-seen look at the future leader played by Furlong. John Connor’s version of him is forced to confront Skynet in a strange land, far from his California land. True, he held on to the T-800 as the two of them traversed the rocky terrain on his Harley, something familiar to her, but now she was in the realm of machines.

The war of the future doesn’t make a prolonged appearance like this until Terminator: Salvation, and even then, it’s as if it happened to someone else. The John played by Christian Bale is a totally different character. Here we saw Furlong, the first John Connor proper, exist in the war of the future, where Cameron’s plans were expected to take him further.

The hint of what Furlong’s John Connor might have looked like in the future stings, as it was a chance to see a transformation only hinted at on screen, the moment he is forced to come to terms with his past self, a child. hooligan, with his destiny self: a resistant leader.

Tristar Pictures

Licensing fees and a multimillion-dollar film about a ship prevented it. Cameron’s production company, Lightstorm Entertainment, teamed up with 20th Century Fox to secure the rights from Carolco Pictures which, despite producing Terminators 2went bankrupt in 1995.

I am ready to lead spider-man and a sequel to terminatorCameron told Variety that same year. The original cast and crew of T2who initially gave up doing another, were receptive to the idea after the shooting of The battle through timewith Schwarzenegger stating, “The scars have healed, and now everyone is saying, ‘I love working with Cameron.'”

But things fell apart. A convoluted web of rights issues and budget concerns, including Fox’s reluctance to drop a considerable amount of money on the film, prompted Carolco co-founder Andrew Vajna to secure them through US bankruptcy court.

This move apparently angered Cameron, who adamantly refused to make the sequel for Vajna’s newly launched C2 Pictures, presumably because Lightstorm Entertainment was denied rights to profits.

“Right now Jim has decided not to do this movie, and we’ve always said we’re just going to do it with Jim,” said Fox Entertainment president Bill Mechanic.

IMF Internationale Medien und Film

Terminators 3 was finally made with Jonathan Mostow in the lead, and the story stole its devastating twist ending from S2 3-D: The Battle Through Time. But Cameron’s mini-sequel had already changed the canon, giving a template to envision his future plans for the series.

Much like Sarah and John’s ongoing fight against Skynet, Cameron was also far from done with terminator.