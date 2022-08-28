A racist policeman, NBA and Robert Downey Jr. playing Mexican: this is Jamie Foxx’s controversial comedy that hasn’t been released for years – CINEMABLEND

The actor directed an explosive movie 6 years ago, but no studio has yet had the courage to try to release it, despite having a stellar cast.

Right now Jamie Foxx is promoting his latest action comedy for Netflix, Day Shift, but the actor can’t hide his frustration because one of his big projects may not see the light of day. This is All-Star Weekend, a comedy directed by him that, apparently, is so controversial that no studio wants to dare to distribute it.

The movie It is already filmed, and also for 6 years, but Foxx has encountered serious difficulties in putting it on the market. And that he does not have bad company, since in addition to him there are actors like Robert Downey Jr., Eva Longoria, Gerard Butler and Benicio Del Toro. The film was going to be released in 2018 during the NBA All-Star, since the plot revolved around the famous basketball league all-star weekend.

But it seems that the content is too scandalous for the sensitive times that run for comedy. At least that is how Foxx himself sees it in statements to CinemaBlendwhere he comments on the situation of the film and the good reception it has had in test screenings with the public.

Man, it’s been rough, with all that comes with comedy, man. We try to open those sensitive corners where people laugh again. And so I think, even in this movie, what’s great is (that) the only thing we keep hearing at screenings is how much people were laughing. So hopefully we’ll keep laughing and get them to All-Star Weekend, because we were definitely going for it.

The project has been playing for a long time, precisely because it has been filmed since 2016. Foxx has been leaving details about it in different interviews, such as in his time on the Joe Rogan podcast, where he states that he will play a white racist policeman and that Robert Downey Jr. has been convinced to play a Mexican, repeating the controversial play of Tropic Thunder. A very bitchy war! where he painted his face black to laugh at the physical changes that actors make in Hollywood.

We all play different characters. I play a white racist cop. Robert Downey Jr. plays a Mexican. I called Robert and said, ‘Listen, I need you to play a Mexican.’ He said, ‘Dude, here’s the deal. Of course. fuck it Of course. Why not? fuck it Of course. Of course. Mexican. Whatever’.

We won’t know when we’ll be able to see All Star Weekendbut Day shift yes it can be seen through Netflix.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for our Newsletter