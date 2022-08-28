A new Artificial Intelligence predicts 90% of crimes before they happen

A new Artificial intelligence designed for predict crime before it happens was tested in several cities in the United States and achieved an accuracy of up to 90%.

This development, reminiscent of Steven Spielberg’s film Minority report, raised many criticisms and concerns because of its inherent bias and the danger of jailing people who did not commit a crime.

The concept on which this technology is based is not that complicated: the city of Chicago periodically publishes records of every crime that occurred in its district, including where and when they occurred. These Data is then fed into a machine learning algorithm.

AI cannot predict who is going to commit the crime but it can indicate where and when crimes are going to be committed. (Photo: Pixabay)

Then the Artificial intelligence divide the city into zones merge event logs with the sections to create what researchers call “time series.” The AI ​​then uses these time series to predict crimes based on where and when do they usually occur.

Thanks to his analysis of cross datathe algorithm is capable of predicting the probability of different types of crimes at certain times of a specific day and in a specific area. Of course the AI ​​cannot predict who is going to commit the crime.

Exactly, experts. they fear it will be used as a tool to put people in jail before they commit a crime. However, Ishanu Chattopadhyay, a professor at the University of Chicago and the architect of the project, stated that what many are concerned about it’s not going to happen and the AI ​​developed by your team has no ability to do it.

“It only predicts an event in a particular place,” Chattopadhyay explained. And he added: “The algorithm does not say who is going to commit the event or the exact dynamics or mechanics of the events.”

According to Chattopadhyay, the method they used to train Artificial Intelligence makes it possible to avoid these biases, since it simply takes the records of the crimes. “We have tried to reduce bias as much as possible. That is why our model is different from other previous models”, concluded the researcher.