A Minecraft player walks for 2500 hours with an unexpected ending

The end of the Minecraft maps proves that it is a bug that cannot continue to generate blocks.

Minecraft has become one of the most popular and successful open world games., since its launch in 2011, all over the world for good reason. Although it is true that few games can encourage creativity as much as Minecraft, the game also has so much space to play, that creating your own world – regardless of whether it is creative or survival mode – is an experience in itself. In the meantime, players could get lost, explore some of the most impressive constructions, socialize and, above all, shape their own projects.

The latter is what has catapulted Minecraft among the funniest news and the most important mentions in the video game industry. Although Mojang continues to strive to add more and more elements that allow its players to continue enjoying a more and more diverse scenario.

In a way, Minecraft seems to offer a very simple setting. By this we mean the cubic shapes that have been part of the open world aesthetic since its release. But, in the background, the landscapes that we can see in the Mojang installment are generated automatically, so, curiously, they can capture some interesting phenomena that would not be possible to see if it were based as such on the nature of the real world.

Until now, it is known that Minecraft’s open world is roughly 1.5 billion square miles, so it is impressive not only its extension, but to think of everything that could be done and built on it. However it was not always so. And the update that brought with it Minecraft’s nearly endless maps was a turning point for adventurous and creative Minecraft players.

The open world of Minecraft has changed a lot since its launch

In 2009, although Minecraft offered somewhat different gameplay than most games of its genre, its maps were limited. Players may not have imagined all the real-world locations that could have been replicated within them at the time. However, Mojang’s idea was not exactly to catch up with open world games that show landscapes with many hidden objects or, perhaps, to end with multiple missions and successes. Minecraft was created as a game that would help its fans relax. But things were changing as its appeal was placed on the infinite maps with beaches, forests and tundras made up of blocks in its version of 2014.

Of course, this change greatly benefited the open world before its public, since they not only quickly adapted to this new modality, but also took it a step further in terms of creativity. However, despite the fact that an impressive number of players have spent time making fascinating architectural structures, recreating their favorite place in the world, and even crafting contraptions with alternative uses to the original ones from the blocks, it seems that players they will always discover a new way to perform feats.

The adventure to explore Minecraft completely

As we described to you earlier, fans always have something to do in Minecraft, but that brings us to another question: so what else could they do besides build?

A Minecraft player has achieved a feat that, until now, no one else had achieved and he did it in a very simple way: walked to the end of the map generated by the game.

On Twitter, a user known as Jack Lucky showed that a Twitch streamer, Mystical Midget, took the journey to “the end of the world” from January 31, 2021. Since then, the player managed to go through 32,000,000 blocks over 2,500 hours of play.

Until here, it could be decided that there is a trend of players who are doing the same. But the streamer is playing on an old Minecraft Beta build. To be exact, I was using Minecraft Beta 1.7.3 which is now 11 years old.

Twitch streamer Mystical Midget has done something nobody has ever done before He walked 32 million blocks in Minecraft til the very end of the game, it took him 2,500 hours to complete… here’s what happened pic.twitter.com/KIfIIelgN9 — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) August 23, 2022

We can see how players try to stretch what Minecraft is mechanically capable of generating on the map and it is increasingly difficult for the game’s textures to load. Although we do not see the latter as such, since the character is looking at his feet.

So, in the video shared by the Twitter user, the moment that everyone was waiting for arrives: he gets to see the end. The game gives up and the player is left in nowhere and his avatar lets out a “Ugh!” while all of his teammates applaud him.

This glitch is actually only present in some of the older versions of Minecraft, and you usually have to traverse over 12 million blocks before you see it, if you go that far at all. And, as you saw, this player was able to go as far as it took to see what was on the edge of maps that few fans – and as dedicated as he – have been able to get to. And, unsurprisingly, this “ending” is just some sort of glitch where the game can no longer spawn the blocks and there’s a kind of void left.