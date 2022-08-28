Minecraft is home to some of the most creative and ambitious builds we could have ever dreamed of while playing with Legos. From projects as ambitious as the construction of the Game of Thrones ice wall and endless mods, capable of transforming the look of Mojang’s game from head to toe, the possibilities are almost endless.

Now, a Minecraft player has surprised us by recreating the most ambitious version of Hogwarts from Harry Potter that we have ever seen. The trick to get it? In addition to a great skill, it has taken him no less than 6 years of work, and honestly, we can only be surprised and affirm that he has been worth it.

A Minecraft player recreates the most ambitious version of Harry Potter’s Hogwarts after 6 years of work

What day and what time does each episode of The House of the Dragon premiere on HBO Max

The user, under the nick ducky_67, has shared his creation through Reddit (where you can see the video for yourself). The other readers of the subreddit have been truly amazed at the accuracy and amount of care and detail with which this recreation of Hogwarts castle has been carried out. It has left us especially nostalgic, and even more eager to explore all its nooks and crannies in the highly anticipated Hogwarts Legacy, which will reach our hands during the next year.