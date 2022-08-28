a great idea, but it will end up driving you crazy

the developer Bert Hubert He’s not the most well-known person in the tech world, but he’s starring the covers of important digital communication media in the last hours, as is the case of the information published in 9to5Google. The reason? The launch of a tool for operating systems based on Linux and called Googerteller. This application is simple in its concept, but really interesting in the background: being able to know the times in what google tracks us. Get ready, because there are more times than you imagine.

The app that seeks to show you the times that Google collects user data

The software operation in question is simple. Googerteller use the list of IP addresseswhich is provided free of charge by Google, and each time the computer connects to one of them, it emits a alert soundas you can see in the Tweet recently published by Bert.

I made a very very simple tool that makes some noise every time your computer sends data to Google. Here a demo on the official Dutch government jobs site. The noise starts while typing the domain name already. Code, currently Linux only: https://t.co/ZjKeOSfYff pic.twitter.com/dEr8ktIGdo — Bert Hubert 🇺🇦 (@berthuhbert) August 21, 2022

Those little beeps after every pulsation of keys in the address bar of Chrome, which are not too annoying either, they are part of the sending requests that the browser does to autocomplete suggestions. Later, entering the Netherlands Government websitealmost any access to its different corners causes a new sound. This type of sound notifications would indicate that the owner of a web page uses Google Analytics to track traffic to your site.

Although it can be thought that the use of Chromewe have already shown you how to install manage extensions in this browser, due to the integration with Google applications, it could be one of the triggers, the developer has also shown similar results using firefox. Once again, we can check how we are victims of a digital system that watches us at all times, even if we are not individually relevant to large companies.