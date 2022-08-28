A futuristic and adaptable prefabricated house

The new ways of living place are always in constant revolution, and it is that beyond their own personal design external and internal, a series of relevant factors intervene that place the homes as some emblematic creations worthy of study and this is what the creators of a small premade house named Proto-Habitat and that thanks to the construction firm Wald.City it has been possible to generate this spectacular design futuristic capable of reflection and experimentation through its construction in the gardens of the palace of the Académie de France in Rome – Villa Médicis, in Bordeaux and whose design and impact we will analyze below.

Protected under 3 criteria where the functionalityintimacy and comfort. A house modular that can range from 60 to 90 square meters of living space and like the anna cabin has to be fully built in woodin addition to offering the respective quota of flexibility where it is possible to live and work without problems. That is to say, a space that presumes to be neutral and, therefore, configurable to the particular needs of the clients, where a clear and precise idea is offered, but which lacks a pre-established function, so that it achieves the maximum rate of adaptation to every different lifestyle. Let’s see it!

The prefabricated, nomadic and flexible house of the future

The Proto-Habitat house wants to be a project that is developed to be a response to the needs of habitat contemporarywhere without a doubt its name fully alludes to its operation and where a redefinition of comfort is sought through the redesign of the archetype of the residences, achieving a proto-dwelling to be minimalist and of course flexible to adapt. In addition to this, it is easy to assemble because according to the specifications of its manufacturers, since 3 people could finish its assembly in just 3 days of work and you could also disassemble it and transport it as many times as you consider necessary.

A home that manages to unite the characteristics of being lightadaptable, capable of not limiting the space that surrounds it and that does not need foundationsall this added to its great capacity to integrate with the surrounding environment in a very natural way, which allows you to use it in any condition and type of terrain.

The test version is open to the public and perfectly integrated and framed within the development of the Viva Villa festival and where it is possible to capture with your own eyes this Innovative project and interact with the staff of the urban and creative studio that has given life to this spectacular and innovative Project housing.

Its development is based on maintaining a large share ecological and one of its most outstanding premises is that it is fully made with local wood and with materials that have to originate from a radius of no more than 500 kilometers from Bordeaux. This offers you a gigantic value of sustainability to Proto-Habitat and gives it an adjective of construction craft. In other words, the products for its construction come entirely from local economies, which also take into account the management of the waste and an excellent relationship between the natural environment and its inhabitants to create an unparalleled and very positive relationship with the environment.

A scalable and sustainable home (individual or collective)

Their versatility and the functionality that its creators have imprinted on the design of the Proto-Habitat allow it to generate an outstanding quality so that through its setting modular this house can be absolutely scalable, and it is that it can literally grow and function either as an individual, single-family dwelling or to create collective residences through the interaction of many of them. A home that is also 100% sustainable thanks to the great decisions made regarding the use of materials that meet specific criteria, which ultimately simply support the local economy and the environment.

A Project of live experimentation that will extend for a full year and that is so simple and light that you can assemble and disassemble in just a few days, in addition to transport and reinstall without the need for foundations and that enjoys achieving an urban, rural or simply within nature use. A relationship that brings a prosperous union between home and office and that undoubtedly wants to redefine the housing standards that we know as such, where now neutral spaces will reign in availability of what people want to build or create and where minimalism is an expression of comfort.

Adaptability as the maximum expression of a modular home

With panels that provide 15 square meters on average, the prefabricated house Proto-Habitat it can literally grow up to where you need it, always enjoying the necessary sobriety, flexibility and simplicity of a minimalist proposal and focused on being neutral so that it is the end user who decides where to incline its use, evidently satisfying their personal space needs. glass and wood with spaces that offer a warm and relaxed atmosphere and with an initial configuration of a open plan of 30 square meters, followed by a mezzanine of 15 square meters and finally a terrace curve and flexible built in glass and with an upper dome that gives you another 30 square meters.

The juxtaposition of the modules allows to create larger configurations or simply reduce the spaces at the full discretion of the client, where it is possible to achieve double apartments or collective constructions, but also a living place single family or station worked that works as an annex to the main house, so the odds are infinite and with great and creative designs without forgetting that it is a widely sustainable construction.