A decade of innovations in science and technology

The World Economic Forum chooses the 10 most promising innovations of the moment. Javier García Martínez, a member of the selection committee, recounts his experience.

The World Economic Forum selects the ten most promising innovations, but to do so it must have a group of suitable specialists, who have a broad and detailed vision of the technology and, often, also with experience in the industry.

For this reason, the Spanish chemist, entrepreneur, researcher and university professor, Javier García Martínez, who was recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Young Global Leader and by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology as one of the most innovative young people of his generation with the award TR35 and in June 2014 it was awarded the Rey Jaime I Prize in its category of New Technologies, reports that the selection of the ten emerging techniques of the year begins with a very open process, in which each member can propose the most interesting innovations that you have identified, to defend them before the rest of the group.

In a series of meetings, the list is reduced to only ten techniques, trying to ensure that they represent a variety of topics and scientific areas.

Top of emerging techniques

García Martínez affirms that, in 2014, when there was no talk of COVID-19, a selection of techniques based on messenger RNA was made, emphasizing that, through an intramuscular injection, the patient’s own cells could manufacture the proteins they produce. the therapeutic effect.

The specialist points out that this allowed the advancement of the technique behind the main COVID-19 vaccines, especially since the founder of Moderna, Noubar Afeyan, was part of the expert committee.

In 2013, progress was made in the recovery of carbon dioxide (CO2), the transformation of this waste responsible for global warming into products with high added value.

In 2020, the photoconversion of CO2 into solar fuels was selected, that is, the possibility of producing hydrocarbons analogous to those obtained from oil using only CO2, water and sunlight, in a process reminiscent of photosynthesis. That same year, the use of renewable energies to produce hydrogen, one of the most promising alternatives to fossil fuels, was highlighted.

Lately there has been talk of green ammonia, which is generated using hydrogen from renewable energies, instead of natural gas or coal, which would make it possible to obtain fertilizers without using fossil fuels.

In 2016, it was predicted that the Internet of Things would become “nanothings.” Today, thanks to advances in nanosensors, this prediction is already a reality, as evidenced by its application in medicine, precision agriculture and intelligent monitoring.

In 2017, the use of deep learning in image analysis was highlighted. New algorithms allow computers to find hidden patterns that people often overlook.

