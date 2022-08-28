A baby needs the most expensive medicine in the world: 3 million dollars

The parents of a Singaporean baby suffering from spinal muscular atrophy type one, a genetic disease that affects the nerves and muscles, launched a collection to buy the medicine that can save your child and what is the most expensive in the world: it costs three million dollars







Zayn suffers from spinal muscular atrophy type one, a genetic disease that affects some six thousand children in the world.



Zayn Nabeel Abdat was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy which, according to data from the Nationwide Children’s Hospital in the United States, affects about six thousand children in the world.

THE MOST EXPENSIVE MEDICINE IN THE WORLD

Of its four variants, one is the most serious: it appears at six months of life and makes swallowing and sucking difficult.







Zayn needs the drug Zolgenma, which costs three million dollars and that is why the parents launched a campaign to raise the money.



Drugs for the treatment of this disease, which affects few people, can reach astronomical prices.

ANSA Agency.

