50th anniversary of… Cameron Diaz

The Hollywood actress will reach her five decades of life next Tuesday, August 30, fully on a personal level, and with well-charged batteries to return to acting after eight years of absence with a comedy film for Netflix, which has been name ‘Back in action’. Project in which she will once again share scenes with actress Jamie Foxx. To join the celebration, Grupo Cantón shares some important information about her career.

CAMERON MICHELLE DIAZ

He was born on August 30, 1972 in San Diego, California, United States. She is an American model and movie actress.

KEY DATES ABOUT HIS LIFE

1987 He began his career as a model. Cameron Diaz signed a contract with the modeling agency Elite Model Management.

1992 She had her first acting job in a softcore short film called ‘She’s No Angel’, playing a nude woman.

2009 was the year that Cameron received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California.

2014 Díaz played the main antagonist role as the cruel Miss Colleen Hannigan, which was well received.

2013 Releases his book “Love Your Body: The Power, The Strength and The Science to Achieve a Healthy and Wonderful Body”.

DID YOU KNOW?

The actress was vocal in her support of Al Gore for the 2000 United States presidential election.

LOVE RELATIONSHIPS

* Matt Dillon.

* Jared Leto.

*Justin Timberlake.

* Paul Sculford.

*Benji Madden.

August 30 is the day on which the actress will celebrate 50 years of life.

38 are the films in which he shows us his histrionic versatility.

05 are the short films in which Díaz has been invited to participate.

02 are the projects in which she made her facet as producers known.

Cameron was 20 years old when he made his acting debut in a short film.

01 daughter has the actress with the musician Benji Madden. She is called Raddix.

140 million dollars is the sum of the fortune of the actress Cameron.