4 crucial things Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have in common that make them a perfect match

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to be blissfully happy together and have so many things in common that make them a perfect match. Here are four ways Kardashian and Barker are so compatible, it’s like they’re made for each other.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker | Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

1. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker both have children from previous relationships

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are fiercely protective and proud parents and love their mixed family. Both entered into marriage with children from previous relationships.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star has been in a casual relationship with Scott Disick for years. The former couple shares three children: 12-year-old Mason, 10-year-old Penelope and 7-year-old Reign.

Barker was married to model Shanna Moakler (who was very vocal about her ex’s relationship with Kardashian) from 2004 to 2008. They have two children, 18-year-old Landon and 16-year-old Alabama.

2. Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian both follow a vegan diet

It may seem like a small thing, but following a vegan diet is challenging, and even more so if your partner is a carnivore. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker both follow a plant-based diet and avoid eating meat as much as possible.

Barker, the more strict vegan of the two, has invested in two vegan restaurants, Crossroads Kitchen and Monty’s Good Burger. The couple also partnered with Daring Foods to promote the brand’s vegan chicken.

“I haven’t eaten meat since I was 13, so really good plant proteins are important to me. Bold is great, because it’s super clean and has all-natural ingredients, ”Barker said (via Veg News). “When I went completely vegan 15 years ago, the options were basically straight veggies, so I’m excited to see more plant-based choices on the menus. That’s why I invested in Crossroads Kitchen and Monty’s and why this partnership with Daring felt so right for me and Kourt. ”

Kardashian admitted that while not “completely vegan,” Barker helps her stick to a plant-based diet. “I’ve been on a health and wellness journey for the past 13 years, which has made me super aware of what I’ve put into my body and my children’s bodies,” she said. “I’m not completely vegan, but Travis helped me follow a mostly plant-based diet, which is much easier with Daring.”

3. Both are interested in wellness and have their own lifestyle and health brands

Kourtney Kardashian is best known for starring in a reality TV show with her family, but she also has a lifestyle brand and website called Poosh.

Poosh highlights Kardashian’s healthy habits, with articles with titles like “What’s in Kourt’s Medicine Cabinet” and “Why You Should Travel With an Enema.”

The Blink-182 drummer also has a wellness brand called Barker Wellness Co. which features CBD products.

Almost everyone has heard of a little show called Keeping up with the Kardashians. The hugely popular reality series has had several successful spin-offs, including Kourtney and Kim take Miami, Kourtney and Kim take New York, and more. The famous family now star in a new show on Hulu called The Kardashians

Barker appeared in several episodes of Keeping up with the Kardashians as a friend of Kourtney, long before they became a couple. He also starred in his own reality show with his family. Meet the Barkers ran for two seasons from 2005 to 2006.

