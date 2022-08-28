3 movies that influenced the director of ‘Nop’ that you can enjoy streaming

We have already been able to enjoy ‘Nop’ at full throttle, with its big screen extravaganza combining sci-fi, horror and even an unexpected western touch. But it is not just a fabulous genre exercise, but its director also takes the opportunity to make some of his social reflections through well-drawn symbolism and narrative tools.

In the film we see several elements that show why Jordan Peele is one of the authors of the moment, from his clever use of resources and images to his well-nourished catalog of references, ranging from all confines of pop culture to the purely cinematic. Today we collect three horror films that are key to the development of the author’s style and to establish his films.

‘Jaws’ (‘Jaws’, 1975)





Address: Steve Spielberg. Distribution: Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, Lorraine Gary, Murray Hamilton.

Absolute classic of summer terror to which ‘Nop’ clearly aspires, just as Spielberg’s filmography is a model for Peele when it comes to being an author with personality who makes films that connect with the general public.

Its combination of primal horror, with ambition but without giving up its B-movie originsand classic adventure cinema is right in the DNA of Jordan’s latest film, and it also serves to reflect on our obsession with the show.

‘CHUD (Demonic Howling Humanoid Cannibals)’ (‘CHUD’, 1984)





Address: Douglas Check. Distribution: John Heard, Daniel Stern, Christopher Curry, Kim Greist, Laure Mattos.

Those who know ‘Nosotros’ well will remember an initial card that speaks of a series of underground tunnels that connect the different cities of the United States, which we later see used in the film as an area from which the doppelgängers later emerge that attack those who They reside on the surface.

This use of the subterranean threat is directly inherited from this wacky and entertaining film by Douglas Cheek, from which Peele takes out enough to make his scariest movie. On the other hand, let’s not rule out that the use of acronyms for the title as it does in ‘Nop’ (“Not of Planet Earth” in its original title) comes from here as well.

‘Candyman, the mastery of the mind’ (‘Candyman’, 1992)





Address: BernardRose. Distribution: Virginia Madsen, Tony Todd, Kasi Lemmons, Xander Berkeley, Vanessa Williams.

There is no need to think too much about it here, since Peele has been in charge of writing and producing this sequel-half-remake made by Nia DaCosta, in which he also drops some of the ideas about commodifying trauma that already flourish in ‘Nope’.

But it is all extension of Bernard Rose’s rich and disturbing original film, which creates a perfect monster worthy of a studio like Universalmaking a skillful piece of psychological horror with many layers that enrich it in many aspects.

