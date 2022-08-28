3 most viewed NETFLIX movies that RASH with the audience in Mexico

Get the popcorn ready and your favorite place to delight with these 3 recommendations films that have become the more views of Netflix since every day devastate with the audience in Mexico and they are already part of the history of the platform in our country.

With the recent news of the new opening of the Studies Netflix in MexicoIt’s time to take a look at the films that devastate with the audience in our country and they are the more views of recent times, so if you have not given yourself the opportunity to do so, you can start after reading this.

don’t look up

A clever and well-made film that takes black comedy to another level when it shows what technology and the accumulation of information has done to humanity, so it is not surprising that this is one of the most viewed movies in Netflix and that since they arrived at the platform devastate with the views of thousands of users every day.

Is movie with a cast of luxury tells the story of two mediocre astronomers discover that, in a few months, a meteorite will destroy the planet Earth. From that moment on, they try to warn humanity of the coming danger through the media.

squad 6

Besides being one of the most viewed movies in NetflixSquad 6 is one of the most expensive in the history of the platform but, what a way to spend money, it is one of the most exciting films that have been seen and that will keep you on the edge of the seat from start to finish .

Six criminals from different parts of the world. Each of whom is the best at what they do and have been chosen not only for their skill, but for their unique desire to put their past behind them in order to change the future.

Red alert

Ryan Reynolds returns to the fray with Netflix and this time he does it accompanied by the beautiful Gal Gadot and the powerful Dwayne Johnson to give life to Red Alert, another of the films that devastate with the audience in Mexico and that without a doubt should be in your collection.

This film tells us the story of John Hartley, Interpol agent, who will have no choice but to team up with the most famous art thief of all time, Nolan Booth, to capture the most wanted art thief of the present: the seductress and dangerous Sarah Black.