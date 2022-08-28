13 best browser tricks for your Samsung mobile (2022)

If you have a Samsung mobile, you need to know all these tricks to get the most out of its native browser.

Samsung Internet, Samsung’s native web browser, has become one of the most popular browsers on Android thanks to the fact that it has some functions that Google Chrome itself doesn’t have.

A good proof of its success is that, in the Google application store, Samsung’s browser accumulates over 1 billion downloads and has a score of 4.3 out of 5 with over 5 million reviews.

Next, we are going to reveal the 13 best tricks of the web browser of your Samsung mobilethanks to which you can handle it like a professional.

Change the position of the address bar

Most web browsers for Android have the address bar at the topsomething that can be uncomfortable if you search frequently, that’s why Samsung’s browser gives you the option to change its position and place it at the bottom.

To locate the Samsung Internet address bar at the bottom of the app You just have to follow a few simple steps:

Open the Samsung web browser on your Android mobile

Click on the button with the three horizontal stripes located in the lower right corner of the app

Enter the section Settings

Click on the option Design and menus

inside section Address bar position click on the option bottom

Change the font size

Samsung’s web browser also allows you to customize font sizein case you need to see the larger texts and for this you just have to perform the following actions:

Access the Samsung web browser on your Android mobile

Click on the menu button that appears at the bottom right

Enter the section Settings

Click on the option Page view and scroll

Click on the button page text size

Finally, move the scroll bar to the right to increase the font size and to the left to decrease it

Turn on dark mode

If you usually surf the Internet at night, the dark mode of the Samsung web browser will come in handy as it will darken most elements on the screen improving your reading experience.

For activate dark mode in samsung browser you just have to do the following:

Enter the Samsung web browser on your Android mobile

Click on the menu button that is located at the bottom right

Access the section Settings

Click on the option Page view and scroll

Click on the button dark mode

Click on the option use dark mode and select when you want it to be activated: Always When the phone’s Dark mode is activated Never

and select when you want it to be activated:

Change the search engine

By default, the Samsung browser uses Google as default search enginebut you can change it by following a few simple steps:

Access the Samsung web browser on your Android mobile

Click on the menu button that appears at the bottom right

Enter the section Settings

Click on the option Address bar search

Select one of the five alternatives to Google: bing DuckDuckGo Youtube Ask.com Yahoo!



Also, if you click on the button add search engine you can access other more minority options such as Yandex, Qwant or StarPage.

Install an ad blocker

Many web browsers have a built-in ad blocker that allows you to remove ads from web pages to make the browsing experience much more satisfying.

Although Samsung’s browser it does not have it activated by defaultit does allow you to enable it as follows:

Enter the Samsung web browser on your Android mobile

Click on the menu button which is located at the bottom right

which is located at the bottom right Access the section ad blockers

tap on the download button located to the right of the ad blocker you want to install

Once this is done, the Samsung browser will take care of automatically block all ads from websites you visit.

Customize the style of open tabs

Samsung’s browser allows you customize the way open tabs appear when you tap the tab menu following a few simple steps:

Access the Samsung web browser on your Android mobile

Click on the tab menu that appears at the bottom right

that appears at the bottom right Click on the button with the three vertical dots that is located in the upper right corner

Tap on the option To see how

Finally, choose one of the three available alternatives: List, Stack and Grid and click on the button To accept

Create tab groups

If you usually have many tabs open, you will love this Samsung browser trick, as it allows you to create groups of tabs to organize them by theme and access them quickly and easily.

To create a group of tabs in the Samsung browser You simply have to perform the following actions:

Open the Samsung web browser on your Android mobile

Click on the tab menu that appears at the bottom right

that appears at the bottom right Click on the three vertical dots button which is located in the upper right corner

which is located in the upper right corner Tap on the option group tabs

Select the tabs that are going to be part of the group and click on the button Group that appears at the bottom

that appears at the bottom To finish, give the group of tabs a name and click on the button To create

Activate secret mode to protect your privacy

Like any other browser, Samsung Internet also has an incognito mode, called secret modethat Automatically deletes cookies and browsing history from all web pages you visit so no one can trace you.

For activate secret mode in samsung browser you just have to follow these steps:

Enter the Samsung web browser on your Android mobile

Click on the tab menu which is located in the lower right corner

which is located in the lower right corner Click on the back button to return to the general menu of tabs

to return to the general menu of tabs Click on the option Activate secret mode

Click on the switch that appears to the right of lock secret mode to protect it with your fingerprint and a password

to protect it with your fingerprint and a password tap on the button Start which is located at the bottom

which is located at the bottom Put the password in the text box and check the option Use biometrics too

Finally, enter the password again so that the changes are saved and press the button again To accept

Save web pages to read them later

In the Play Store you can find applications like Pocket or Raindrop that allow you save web page links to read them laterbut Samsung’s own browser allows you to do this no need to use any third-party app.

To save a web page with the Samsung browser you just have to perform the following actions:

Open the web page you want to save in the Samsung web browser

Click on the menu button that appears at the bottom right

that appears at the bottom right Click on the button add page to

Select the option saved pages

Once this is done, you will be able to access all the web pages that you have saved simply by clicking on the menu button in the lower right corner and clicking on the button saved pages.

Enable Reader mode

Samsung’s browser also has a reading mode, called reader modewhich will allow you read any article without distractions from advertising or images, since it only shows you the text.

To enable Reader mode in Samsung web browser You just have to follow these simple steps:

Open the Samsung web browser on your Android mobile

Click on the menu button that appears at the bottom right

Enter the section Settings

Click on the button useful functions

Tap the switch to the right of the option Show Reader mode button

Once you’ve enabled it, all you have to do to activate it is enter an article and press the Reader mode button that appears on the right side of the address bar right next to the refresh icon.

Access the video history

Samsung web browser allows you access the history with all the videos you have played in it quickly and easilysince, for this, you just have to do the following:

Enter the Samsung web browser on your Android mobile

Click on the menu button that is located in the lower right corner

Access the section Record

Click on the button video history

Clear your browsing history

In addition to accessing your video history, Samsung’s browser also allows you to delete your browsing history so no one can see the web pages you’ve visited.

A) Yes, to delete your browsing history You just have to follow these simple steps:

Access the Samsung web browser on your Android mobile

Click on the menu button that is located in the lower right corner

Enter the section Record

Click on the icon of the three vertical points that appears in the upper right

Click on the button Delete history

Make a web page appear the same as on the PC

Finally, just like the rest of the browsers, with Samsung Internet you can also view a web page as you would on a computer and for this you just have to do the following:

Open the Samsung web browser on your Android mobile

Access the web page you want to see in PC format

Click on the icon of the three horizontal stripes which is located at the bottom right

which is located at the bottom right Click on the button Desktop version site

By doing this, the website will be displayed the same as on a computer and if you want to return to the mobile version you just have to follow the same process and click on the button mobile version site.

