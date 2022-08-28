13 best browser tricks for your Samsung mobile (2022)
If you have a Samsung mobile, you need to know all these tricks to get the most out of its native browser.
Samsung Internet, Samsung’s native web browser, has become one of the most popular browsers on Android thanks to the fact that it has some functions that Google Chrome itself doesn’t have.
A good proof of its success is that, in the Google application store, Samsung’s browser accumulates over 1 billion downloads and has a score of 4.3 out of 5 with over 5 million reviews.
Next, we are going to reveal the 13 best tricks of the web browser of your Samsung mobilethanks to which you can handle it like a professional.
Change the position of the address bar
Most web browsers for Android have the address bar at the topsomething that can be uncomfortable if you search frequently, that’s why Samsung’s browser gives you the option to change its position and place it at the bottom.
To locate the Samsung Internet address bar at the bottom of the app You just have to follow a few simple steps:
- Open the Samsung web browser on your Android mobile
- Click on the button with the three horizontal stripes located in the lower right corner of the app
- Enter the section Settings
- Click on the option Design and menus
- inside section Address bar position click on the option bottom
Change the font size
Samsung’s web browser also allows you to customize font sizein case you need to see the larger texts and for this you just have to perform the following actions:
- Access the Samsung web browser on your Android mobile
- Click on the menu button that appears at the bottom right
- Enter the section Settings
- Click on the option Page view and scroll
- Click on the button page text size
- Finally, move the scroll bar to the right to increase the font size and to the left to decrease it
Turn on dark mode
If you usually surf the Internet at night, the dark mode of the Samsung web browser will come in handy as it will darken most elements on the screen improving your reading experience.
For activate dark mode in samsung browser you just have to do the following:
- Enter the Samsung web browser on your Android mobile
- Click on the menu button that is located at the bottom right
- Access the section Settings
- Click on the option Page view and scroll
- Click on the button dark mode
- Click on the option use dark mode and select when you want it to be activated:
- Always
- When the phone’s Dark mode is activated
- Never
Change the search engine
By default, the Samsung browser uses Google as default search enginebut you can change it by following a few simple steps:
- Access the Samsung web browser on your Android mobile
- Click on the menu button that appears at the bottom right
- Enter the section Settings
- Click on the option Address bar search
- Select one of the five alternatives to Google:
- bing
- DuckDuckGo
- Youtube
- Ask.com
- Yahoo!
Also, if you click on the button add search engine you can access other more minority options such as Yandex, Qwant or StarPage.
Install an ad blocker
Many web browsers have a built-in ad blocker that allows you to remove ads from web pages to make the browsing experience much more satisfying.
Although Samsung’s browser it does not have it activated by defaultit does allow you to enable it as follows:
- Enter the Samsung web browser on your Android mobile
- Click on the menu button which is located at the bottom right
- Access the section ad blockers
- tap on the download button located to the right of the ad blocker you want to install
Once this is done, the Samsung browser will take care of automatically block all ads from websites you visit.
Customize the style of open tabs
Samsung’s browser allows you customize the way open tabs appear when you tap the tab menu following a few simple steps:
- Access the Samsung web browser on your Android mobile
- Click on the tab menu that appears at the bottom right
- Click on the button with the three vertical dots that is located in the upper right corner
- Tap on the option To see how
- Finally, choose one of the three available alternatives: List, Stack and Grid and click on the button To accept
Create tab groups
If you usually have many tabs open, you will love this Samsung browser trick, as it allows you to create groups of tabs to organize them by theme and access them quickly and easily.
To create a group of tabs in the Samsung browser You simply have to perform the following actions:
- Open the Samsung web browser on your Android mobile
- Click on the tab menu that appears at the bottom right
- Click on the three vertical dots button which is located in the upper right corner
- Tap on the option group tabs
- Select the tabs that are going to be part of the group and click on the button Group that appears at the bottom
- To finish, give the group of tabs a name and click on the button To create
Activate secret mode to protect your privacy
Like any other browser, Samsung Internet also has an incognito mode, called secret modethat Automatically deletes cookies and browsing history from all web pages you visit so no one can trace you.
For activate secret mode in samsung browser you just have to follow these steps:
- Enter the Samsung web browser on your Android mobile
- Click on the tab menu which is located in the lower right corner
- Click on the back button to return to the general menu of tabs
- Click on the option Activate secret mode
- Click on the switch that appears to the right of lock secret mode to protect it with your fingerprint and a password
- tap on the button Start which is located at the bottom
- Put the password in the text box and check the option Use biometrics too
- Finally, enter the password again so that the changes are saved and press the button again To accept
Save web pages to read them later
In the Play Store you can find applications like Pocket or Raindrop that allow you save web page links to read them laterbut Samsung’s own browser allows you to do this no need to use any third-party app.
To save a web page with the Samsung browser you just have to perform the following actions:
- Open the web page you want to save in the Samsung web browser
- Click on the menu button that appears at the bottom right
- Click on the button add page to
- Select the option saved pages
Once this is done, you will be able to access all the web pages that you have saved simply by clicking on the menu button in the lower right corner and clicking on the button saved pages.
Enable Reader mode
Samsung’s browser also has a reading mode, called reader modewhich will allow you read any article without distractions from advertising or images, since it only shows you the text.
To enable Reader mode in Samsung web browser You just have to follow these simple steps:
- Open the Samsung web browser on your Android mobile
- Click on the menu button that appears at the bottom right
- Enter the section Settings
- Click on the button useful functions
- Tap the switch to the right of the option Show Reader mode button
Once you’ve enabled it, all you have to do to activate it is enter an article and press the Reader mode button that appears on the right side of the address bar right next to the refresh icon.
Access the video history
Samsung web browser allows you access the history with all the videos you have played in it quickly and easilysince, for this, you just have to do the following:
- Enter the Samsung web browser on your Android mobile
- Click on the menu button that is located in the lower right corner
- Access the section Record
- Click on the button video history
Clear your browsing history
In addition to accessing your video history, Samsung’s browser also allows you to delete your browsing history so no one can see the web pages you’ve visited.
A) Yes, to delete your browsing history You just have to follow these simple steps:
- Access the Samsung web browser on your Android mobile
- Click on the menu button that is located in the lower right corner
- Enter the section Record
- Click on the icon of the three vertical points that appears in the upper right
- Click on the button Delete history
Make a web page appear the same as on the PC
Finally, just like the rest of the browsers, with Samsung Internet you can also view a web page as you would on a computer and for this you just have to do the following:
- Open the Samsung web browser on your Android mobile
- Access the web page you want to see in PC format
- Click on the icon of the three horizontal stripes which is located at the bottom right
- Click on the button Desktop version site
By doing this, the website will be displayed the same as on a computer and if you want to return to the mobile version you just have to follow the same process and click on the button mobile version site.
Google Play Store | Samsung Internet Browser