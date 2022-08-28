10 images that prove that Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are friendship goals

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have been friends since the ’80s, even writing an Oscar-winning movie. Here we present 10 images that confirm that they are inseparable and of course, friendship goals.



1. They met when they were 8 and 10 years old

In interview with For the During 2007, Ben Affleck revealed that his friendship with Matt Damon began when they were just children, it was thanks to acting that they became really united. "Before Matt, I was on my own. Acting was a solo activity where I'd just go out and do something, act in a little TV show or something, and no one understood it. […] All of a sudden, he had this friend, Matt, and he gets it and he wants to do it and he thinks it's interesting and he wants to talk about it.".

Whether for his return to the DC Extended Universe in Flash Y Aquaman 2 or for his infinity of memes after his double honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck he is one of the actors of the momentbut did you know that his friendship with Matt Damon is almost legendary? This pair has supported each other since the ’80s when they were still kids.

And not only are they friends, they have also worked together to the point of winning an Oscar. Seriously, they are a duo that is rarely seen in Hollywood, so we are going to share it with you. 10 images that show how close they are and of course, raise the bar as friendship goals. Check out!