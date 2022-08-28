Feature films are undoubtedly the most popular and widespread form of narrative in cinema. Nonetheless, over the years, the world of short films has been able to give us stories – albeit short – engaging, often with well-known Hollywood faces: here 10 beautiful short films starring famous actors!

1. The Audition (2015)

Written by Terence Winter and directed by Martin Scorsese, The Audition is a 2015 short film with protagonists Leonardo Dicaprio, Robert De Niro, Brad Pitt and the director himself. Produced to advertise two new casinos (Studio City and City of Dreams Manila), the short follows Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro as they compete in a casino for the lead role in Martin Scorsese’s next film.

2. Touch of Evil (2011)

With protagonists Brad Pitt, Ryan Gosling, George Clooney And Jessica Chastain, Touch of Evil is an eleven minute short film signed by New York Time Magazine. Described as “a video gallery”, the short features some of 2011’s leading actors as the most iconic villains in film history. Brad Pitt, for example, plays Henry Spencer of Eraserhead – The mind that clearswhile Ryan Gosling the Invisible Man.

3. Gregory Go Boom (2013)

Among the 10 beautiful short films with famous actors figure Gregory Go Booman 18-minute comedy written, produced and directed by Janicza Bravo and starring Michael Cera. The Canadian actor, best known for playing Paulie in Juno, plays the role of Gregory, a young boy in a wheelchair who tries to get in touch with the female world for the first time. After an unforgettable sexual encounter, his life changes forever!

4. Dust (2013)

Written and directed by Ben Ockrent and Jake Russell, Dust is an eight-minute short film with protagonists Alan Rickman And Jodie Whittaker which offers a more disturbing version of the legend about the Tooth Fairy.

Dust – Short film starring Alan Rickman & Jodie Whittaker from A Thousand Words on Vimeo.

5. Men of Crisis: The Harvey Wallinger Story (1971)

Men of Crisis: The Harvey Wallinger Story is a short film directed by Woody Allen in 1971. Also starring Diane Keaton, the short offers a satirical version of Richard Nixon’s administration. Made as a TV special for PBS, Men of Crisis: The Harvey Wallinger Story it never aired.

6. Writer’s Block (2013)

Writer’s Block is a 2013 short film directed by Brandon Polanco and starring Bryan Cranston. Lasting eight minutes and consisting of very few dialogues, the short follows the story of a writer struggling with the classic writer’s block.

7. Chevalier Hotel (2007)

Written and directed by Wes Anderson, Chevalier Hotel is a 13-minute prequel to the feature film The train to Darjeeling. The protagonists are Jason Schwartzman And Natalie Portmanas two lovers who find themselves in a Paris hotel room.

8. The Ventriloquist (2012)

Directed by Benjamin Leavitt and starring Kevin Spacey, The Ventriloquist is an eleven-minute short film in which the actor plays a ventriloquist struggling to survive. With no audience, his only friend is his puppet.

9. Multi-facial (1995)

Multi-Facial is a dramatic short film written, directed, produced and performed by Vin Diesel. The actor of Fast & Furious plays a multi-ethnic actor. The short tells the professional and emotional problems that the boy has to face precisely because of his multiple ethnic backgrounds.

10. I’m Here (2010)

I’m Here is a science fiction short film written and directed in 2010 by Spike Jonze and starring Andrew Garfield. The short tells the story of Sheldon and Francesca, two robots who live an unusual and eventful love story in the setting of a Los Angeles science fiction portrayed by means of essential, immediate and effective sets. The plot is inspired by the children’s book The treewritten by Shel Silverstein.