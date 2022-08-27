Zeeko Zaki: “I have always admired Denzel Washington”

Zeeko Zaki is agent Omar Adom “OA” Zidan in FBI, a series that premiered its fourth season, uncovering the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Every Friday at 9 pm, Universal TV presents a new episode, and to find out more about the project and his beginnings in acting, we speak with Zaki exclusively.

In this new installment, the specialized team will face many situations that will challenge all kinds of limits. They will have to find the masterminds behind multiple deadly attacks on homeless youth, discover those responsible for the disappearance of police officers in the city, disrupt a terrorist network that wants to attack the civilian population and even stop repeated kidnappings of children by part of pedophile organizations.

Zaki is joined in the series by Missy Peregrym as Agent Maggie Bell, Jeremy Sisto as Jubal Valentine, Alana De La Garza as Special Agent Isobel Castille, John Boyd as Stuart Scola, and Katherine Renee Turner as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace.

When did you know you wanted to be an actor?

—I think in high school, when I did the play Pirates of Pensance, and a review appeared in the local newspaper and that made me and my family very happy, that’s how I remember the beginning of the trip.

—I read on the web that you were a fan of the musical Seussical…

—It was the first play I saw when I started theater, it was an important moment.

“Would you like to be in a musical?” We saw you more than anything in action productions and dystopias…

—Yes, I haven’t made a musical yet, it’s a small dream I have. I would like to do other things, if a multi-genre project comes along it would be ideal, but now I think I will let OA breathe after such a long journey.

—When you began to imagine being in this profession, did you admire anyone?

—I think that Denzel Washington, always captivated by how he can tell stories, was the first actor who inspired me on this path.

How did you get your first role?

—My representative got it for me, who is still the same to this day, in Stuck in love, I auditioned and stayed. It’s a drama.

—Is it difficult to play the same character for so long?

—It is very gratifying and I like doing it, because you try to redefine this work in process all the time, discovering things, it is a very long game, and I have the possibility of trying other things, not like in the movies where what you do is of once and forever.

—What did you learn playing OA?

—The devotion to his work, to represent that on the screen, how he does his work and tries to change the importance of it. He is a great guy and I would love to be like him.

—The show is intense, how do you relax?

-It’s something important, I go to the gym, I train, but recently, every day, if I can, I go to the sauna that is in my building and that allows me, for 15 minutes, to think and return to real life. Help me.

What will we see in the new season?

—We are going a step forward, we incorporate characters from FBI International, we expand the universe, it is crazy to see how the story continues, thanks to the work of directors and screenwriters. It’s intense, each episode is like a movie and a roller coaster of emotions.