your luxurious and exclusive honeymoon

From being the most surreal couple we knew they have become the couple we all wish we were. Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez They have been in a summer: two weddings, two honeymoons and live separately in Los Angeles. Days before the Venice Film Festival begins in Italy, Lopez and Affleck enjoy an unforgettable honeymoon trip through what they say is the country of love.

The paparazzi caught the singer, 53, and the actor, 50, putting their credit cards to good use at the Brunello Cucinelli store in Milan. The Italian brand is a long-time favorite of Lopez, and she has often been seen wearing her trousers, worth thousands of euros, and her exclusive cashmere knits. Lopez and Affleck were also at Valentino, where a horde of admirers waited outside their doors to see the newlyweds. Hours before, they squandered her love in front of Lake Como in Menaggio. The newlyweds are in the middle of a honeymoon trip through Italy where they have become the object of the camera of hundreds of tourists, especially when they give public demonstrations of affection in crowded places.

With her usual self-confidence, Lopez returns to Europe with a series of ‘looks’ to make her honeymoon unforgettable for her and for all those who admire her. She, along with her new husband, was seen in Milan with a completely white ensemble consisting of a short blouse with a crossed back that exposed the stomach and wide, high-waisted pants. She added a touch of elegance through a pair of platform heels, a wide-brimmed cream hat, a gold bracelet and a Christian Louboutin tote bag with colorful embroidery. Meanwhile, Affleck was seen looking totally casual in a white t-shirt under a dark blue shirt and jeans. Joking around with the photographers, Ben decided at one point to put on dark glasses and a beret, when the only thing he’s ever worn on his head was his Boston baseball cap.

Lopez and Affleck arrived in Italy shortly after celebrating a lavish wedding in Riceboro, Georgia, where the “Gone Girl” actor owns property. The ceremony was their second wedding, having married for the first time in an intimate wedding at a Las Vegas chapel in July. Few details are known about the second wedding, but we have discovered that Ben gave an impassioned speech professing his love for Jennifer and her children. For the protagonist of ‘Argo’, their children are a blessing and a gift in their lives, the reason why they did not get married before and that is proof that everything happens for a reason. Lopez reflected on his nuptials in a special edition of his newsletter, ‘On the JLo.’ “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patience,” she wrote. “Exactly what we wanted. The world will recognize us as partners. We have declared our love to the world with the ancient and almost universal symbol of marriage. The couple began dating in July 2002 and split in 2004. They resumed their relationship nearly two decades later in 2021, when Lopez announced, “It’s a beautiful outcome that this has happened this way at this time in our lives in the that they can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other.”