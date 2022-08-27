Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 SE: price and features of the new smartphone | Chinese brand | Without charger | Android | Technical sheet | SPORT-PLAY
When Apple sneezes, other cell phone brands get sick. This is how the world trend moves in the industry of technology. A few years ago, the apple company made the decision to sell its mobile devices without a charger and Samsung quickly followed this new trend.
Xiaomi is the latest company to join the trend with the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 SE. This new cell phone was presented in India and was presented as the first that will not have the brand’s mentioned accessory.
It has a 6.43-inch FullHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay screen with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,800 pixels and reaches up to 1,100 nits of brightness. It has a weight of 178.8 grams and a thickness of 8.29 mm.
As for the processor, it has been equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 700, while it is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery that promises extraordinary duration. Interestingly, it does have 33W fast charging technology but you will have to get the charger in a separate purchase.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 SE – Technical sheet
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 SE
|Screen
|LCD 6.5 inches
FullHD+ resolution
Adaptive refresh rate: 30/50/60/90 Hz
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimension 700
|RAM
|4GB / 8GB LPDDR4X
|Storage
|128GB (UFS 2.2)
|Rear camera
|Main: 48 megapixels f / 1.79
Depth: 2 megapixels f / 2.4
|Frontal camera
|8 megapixel f/2.0
|Drums
|5,000mAh
|SW
|Android 11 + MIUI 12.5
|connectivity
|Dual 5G
dual band Wi-Fi
gps
Bluetooth 5.1
infrared emitter
USB-C
|Dimensions and weight
|161.81 x 75.34 x 8.92mm
190g
|Others
|headphone jack
Fingerprint scanner on the side
|Price
|4GB/128GB: about 155 euros or
8GB/128GB: about 197 euros to change
In the product box you will find the USB Type-C cable, but the charger box will not be included. The sale is scheduled for August 31 this year, but the date of arrival in Peru is not yet known.
Listen to Dale Play on Spotify. Follow the program every Monday on our available audio platforms.