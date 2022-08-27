Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 SE: price and features of the new smartphone | Chinese brand | Without charger | Android | Technical sheet | SPORT-PLAY

When Apple sneezes, other cell phone brands get sick. This is how the world trend moves in the industry of technology. A few years ago, the apple company made the decision to sell its mobile devices without a charger and Samsung quickly followed this new trend.

Xiaomi is the latest company to join the trend with the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 SE. This new cell phone was presented in India and was presented as the first that will not have the brand’s mentioned accessory.

It has a 6.43-inch FullHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay screen with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,800 pixels and reaches up to 1,100 nits of brightness. It has a weight of 178.8 grams and a thickness of 8.29 mm.

As for the processor, it has been equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 700, while it is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery that promises extraordinary duration. Interestingly, it does have 33W fast charging technology but you will have to get the charger in a separate purchase.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 SE – Technical sheet

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 SE Screen LCD 6.5 inches

FullHD+ resolution

Adaptive refresh rate: 30/50/60/90 Hz Processor MediaTek Dimension 700 RAM 4GB / 8GB LPDDR4X Storage 128GB (UFS 2.2) Rear camera Main: 48 megapixels f / 1.79

Depth: 2 megapixels f / 2.4 Frontal camera 8 megapixel f/2.0 Drums 5,000mAh SW Android 11 + MIUI 12.5 connectivity Dual 5G

dual band Wi-Fi

gps

Bluetooth 5.1

infrared emitter

USB-C Dimensions and weight 161.81 x 75.34 x 8.92mm

190g Others headphone jack

Fingerprint scanner on the side Price 4GB/128GB: about 155 euros or

8GB/128GB: about 197 euros to change

In the product box you will find the USB Type-C cable, but the charger box will not be included. The sale is scheduled for August 31 this year, but the date of arrival in Peru is not yet known.

