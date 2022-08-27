WWE would not make changes to Ronda Rousey’s character again



Ronda Rousey She is one of the main stars of the WWE SmackDown Women’s division. She until recently she has been iinvolved in a rivalry with the SmackDown Women’s Champion, Liv Morgan. Now it seems that the company is happy with his performance and would not want to make any more changes to his character.

According to the news portal specialized in professional wrestling, The Wrestling ObserverWWE would be happy with the work that Ronda Rousey is doing with her character and I would not have in mind to implement more changes in this.

“I don’t know if Rousey is going to Cardiff for the show, but she’s not going to be scheduled for a match. The original plan for the event was to have her on the card, and so they had brought her back to television right away. The long-term idea for her was to be a heelsbut obviously now history with his suspension and defiance of authority is to make it a baby face.

Obviously, a fight against Liv Morgan is in the short term plans. Nothing is completely certain, but the company believes that it would not make sense to make it heels. In addition, they are very happy with the reactions he is getting from the public lately.”

