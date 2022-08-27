WWE SmackDown August 26, 2022: coverage and results

Tonight we will once again enjoy the minute by minute of Friday Night SmackDown which will be broadcast live from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. If you want to read the coverage live, go to the bottom of the news and extend the live report.



Episode Summary

We kicked off the episode of SmackDown with a rematch from several weeks ago.

– Ricochet defeats Happy Corbin. Ricochet throws his rival out of the ring with speed. Corbin responds with a blow to the back and begins to gain dominance. He dodges an attack from his rival, but leaves him right on the ropes for a jump to ringside. Corbin catches Ricochet and throws him against the commentators table. “The One and Only” is in danger until he reverses the End of Days into a DDT. The rude reverses the counterattack with a Deep Six. Ricochet launches Corbin from the corner and finishes with a Shooting Star Press for the victory by count of three.

We walk the path of Drew McIntyre towards the main event of Clash at the Castle 2022. After the first part of this material, Karrion Kross He speaks backstage and promises that Drew’s path to redemption will end with his arm going through the Scotsman’s neck.

– Natalya and Sonya Deville defeat Tamina and Dana Brooke, Nikki ASH and Doudrop, and Shotzi and Xia Li. Tamina applies a Samoan Drop to Sonya. Both lose the relay before Nikki and Xia Li begin an exchange of attacks. Dana takes over from Xia and an exchange begins between the eight involved. Brooke applies an Elevated Suplex to Nikki over her rivals and Deville takes her to the ring for the count of three.



Natalya and Sonya Deville will take the place of Toxic Attraction in the semifinal of the couples tournament against Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah.



Sheamus makes his entrance to the ring accompanied by Butch and Ridge Holland. He makes it clear that Wales will witness a new Grand Slam champion very soon. GUNTHER and Ludwig Kaiser enter the ring, and “The Celtic Warrior” declares that he has been able to defeat big names in the past. “The Ring General” promises that he will break Sheamus at Clash at the Castle. The men of Brawling Brutes battle against Ludwig Kaiser while both superstars do not take their eyes off each other.

In his dressing room backstage, Roman Reigns thanks to sami zayn for your help last week. However, she warns him that tonight she will have her last chance to prove his worth to The Bloodline.

– Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeat Natalya and Sonya Deville. Raquel dominates the first moments before taking over from her partner. Aliyah is outmatched and is thrown out of the ring before the commercial break. Raquel dispatches her rivals with a double Suplex. Aliyah connects some offense, but Natalya and Sonya manage to intercept her for several minutes before Rodriguez returns. The giant escapes from a Sharpshooter and applies her All Texana Bomb for victory.



IYO SKY and Dakota Kai will face Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez this Monday on WWE RAW to define the new tag team champions.



The New Day they return to SmackDown. In a wheelchair, Xavier Woods declares that they underestimated the Viking Raiders, and it may be time to say that the group can end. Viking Raiders appear for an attack against Woods and Kofi. The first gets up and hands his partner a kendo stick to scare Ivar and Erik away.



Maximum Male Models and Hit-Row they have an altercation in the parking lot of the arena. The conflict will be brought to the ring when the two teams meet next week.



These are the fights and segments announced for next week:

Karrion Kross will make his SmackDown debut.

Hit Row will take on the debuting Maximum Male Models.

Ronda Rousey will star in a “last trial”.

Roman Reigns will celebrate two years as maximum champion.

Buth and Ludwig Kaiser will meet in a heads up.

New Day and Viking Raiders will fight under “Viking rules”.

– Drew McIntyre defeats Sami Zayn. Drew starts completely dominant. Sami climbs the third rope and manages to pounce on his rival before the commercial break. Sami connects a DDT driven from the ropes. Drew reverses a bombshell with his Glascow Kiss and furiously attacks his opponent. The Usos distract him before a Blue Thunderbomb from Zayn. Drew gets rid of Jimmy and Jey and ends the fight with a Claymore Kick.



Roman Reigns comes out by surprise and attacks Drew McIntyre. He is Scottish receives several hits from The Usos and even a Helluva Kick from Sami Zayn. The four men from The Bloodline pose together on Drew to close the episode.

