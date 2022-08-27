WWE hints at a character change during SmackDown tapings

WWE hinted that a Superstar could change their character during SmackDown.

Due to the fact that next week the WWE roster will travel to Wales to present Clash at the Castle on Saturday, September 3, the company has had to record the episode of SmackDown tonight that will be broadcast next Friday, September 2. It was hinted that a superstar could change her character during the course of these recordings.

Butch faced and subsequently defeated Ludwig Kaiser during the Friday Night SmackDown tapings. The British fighter did not come out with his hair tied and his classic white outfit with suspenders and checkered pants, but instead appeared in the clothes he used to wear when he was known as Pete Dunne in NXT. Despite this, on the titatron he continued to introduce him as Butch.

It should be remembered that since Triple H replaced Vince McMahon the creative section of WWE. Butch has been posting various messages through social media from him hinting that he could return to the character of Pete Dunne. For now, it is not confirmed that this will happen, but the change of clothing can be interpreted as a first step.

