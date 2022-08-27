Would Val Kilmer be willing to return as Batman?

It is widely known that the role of Batman has gone through several actors in history, this includes Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, Robert Pattinson and of course, Christian bale, However, not much is said about Val Kilmer. Actor who has recently commented that he wants to play the character again, something that fans did not expect him to mention.

IGN recently conducted an interview with Kilmer by email to promote the launch of Top Gun: Maverick. And they asked him this:

Specifically, we now have multiple universes in the comic book movies where the actors who played Batman or Spider-Man in the past team up with the current actor playing the part. Would you be interested in playing Batman/Bruce Wayne again even in a cameo?

this answered Kilmer:

Yes please.

For those not aware, Kilmer played the character in batmanforever in nineteen ninety five. The film did not spawn a sequel with Kilmer in the role. There don’t seem to be any plans to bring him back for a cameo or larger role at this time.

