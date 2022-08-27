Would Ronaldo still be the best in Serie A? FIFA says …

The debate about a possible return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Italy after the adventure at Juve is ignited. Does he go to Napoli? If so, do you still determine?

Is Cristiano Ronaldo back in Serie A? The indiscretions in the last hours are wasted, with an alleged interest of Napoli in the Portuguese champion and a complicated intertwining of the market that would also involve Osimhen at Manchester United. But, on balance, would the former Juventus still be able to shift the balance in Italy? And how much would it be for the Neapolitans? We asked FIFA, and …

Dry question: would Ronaldo still be the best player in Serie A? Dry answer: yes. Despite a season (by its standards) in the shade, CR7 is still worth 91 on FIFA 22 and its rating – which presumably will be lowered in the upcoming chapter – has not dropped an inch over the course of the closed year without the Champions League with the Red Devils. Even the new signings with Juventus’ international appeal, such as Di Maria and Pogba, are very far from the peaks reached by the five-time Golden Ball: for them, “only” 87 and 86 starting, with the Argentine down to 85 along the year but which at the debut recorded the same overall as the strongest of our top division, Dybala, Immobile and Szczesny, with the attributes of the last two then retouched downwards along the way.

It follows that, at least according to FIFA, the impact on Napoli would be devastating. The team average of the Azzurri is 80 (-4 compared to United), while the strongest players left in the squad – waiting for the FIFA 23 update, net of the now former Koulibaly (86) not yet registered – are Zielinski , Fabian Ruiz and Osimhen with 82, followed by Lozano, Politano and Di Lorenzo with 81. In short, between 9 and 10 points more for Ronaldo than the big players in the team available to the millions of virtual Spalletti to date. The age and personality of the football player weighs in the heated debate of these hours, of course, but the cold numbers say this …