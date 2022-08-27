World Actor’s Day. The best performances of film and TV| Mexico news

On August 26 of each year, the International Day of the Actress and the Actor, a date established to pay tribute to those people who, with their histrionic and artistic gifts, have managed to amaze us through the television, cinema or theater.

Being an actor requires a preparation of professional quality, humility, passion and above all a discipline to be able to embody another life in such a neat way that it seems true.

However, although most of the actors we have come to see in film and television they do a fairly complex job to be able to be a certain character, there are some cases that exceed what has been done before and They manage to amaze the audience in an unparalleled way.

For this reason, and as part of the International Day of the Actress and the Actor, we present to you some of the most emblematic performances of recent times in both film and television.

Bryan Cranston – Breaking Bad

One of the most talented and beloved actors on television in recent decades. Bryan Cranston He is remembered by many for his brilliant character as Hal Wilkerson in the series of Malcolm in The Middle. However, Cranston took viewers from laughter to heartbreak and anxiety when he played one of the best characters on television: Walter Whitein the series Breaking Bad.





The character is a submissive 50-year-old man with financial problems who receives the news that he suffers from lung cancer. Given this, using his knowledge of chemistry, he decides to start producing methamphetamine, building a real empire with his product. Throughout the series, Cranston gives sublime moments of acting, at the same time that he shows the process in which his character is corrupted by power and greed, pushing his thirst for recognition and power to the limits, under the pretext of providing the best for his family before being defeated by cancer.

Joaquin Phoenix and Heath Ledger

In a span of 10 years, both actors had the opportunity to play one of the most recognizable villains in comics: The Joker (Joker). Although at the time, the comparisons were not lacking, the truth is that both achieved a masterful job with their interpretations.





Ledger wowed the audience in the film The Dark Knight, by Christopher Nolanmanaging with great naturalness a psychopathic and destructive character who generated terror every time he appeared on screen.

For his part, Phoenix had a different job because in the movie Joker, his character is approached from a previous phase, showing us a deranged man becoming an icon of violence and rebellion because of what he suffered at the hands of it. society.





Natalie Portman – Black Swan

The search for perfection is something that constantly creates problems for those who focus on this goal. Such is the case of the character of Little girl sayersplayed by Natalie Portman, an introverted ballet dancer who is responsible for playing the white swan and black swan in the famous play Swan Lake.

In her quest to be perfect in her performance, Nina begins to lose her mind, hallucinate and do things she could never have imagined.





For this role, Portman had to lose 10 kilos, adding a great physical sacrifice to the already difficult psychological and emotional sacrifice that this character demanded of him.

Christian bale

Bale is considered one of the most important representatives of the “method” due to its intensity and its unique physical changes according to the character he plays.

The actor has undergone rigorous diets in order to lose or gain kilos of weight.







The physical changes of Christian Bale



For the film “The Machinist”, Bale lost 27kg coming to weigh so sunor 54 kg. While, for his role as Dick Cheney in the movie Vice, and to play Irving Rosenfeld in the movie American Hustle, Bale It weighed close to 100 kg.

Merryl Streep

Pretty much everything he does he does well. She hardly gets a bad review for her work and is constantly nominated for multiple awards for her performances.





From tough characters like Miranda Priestly in “The Devil Wears Prada” to touching and emotional characters such as in the films Maddison’s Bridges and Sofia’s Choice, Streep has been honored for her work.

