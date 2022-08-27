Without plans for the weekend? Five films that evoke the unrivaled talent of Alfred Hitchcock

The tenant

This 1927 silent film marks the line of suspense and handling of intrigue that the filmmaker would follow throughout his entire career. Hitchcock, who at the time was entering his thirties, was based on the novel by Marie Belloc Lowndes The Lodgeras well as in the play about the murders committed by Jack the Ripper Who Is He?managing to put together a solid script, not only because it tells a very good story and from an engaging visual narrative, but also because it reliably explains how the director’s talent evolved, who over the years forged his own indisputable style that would mark fire the cinema of the 20th century.

A serial killer known as The Avenger is killing young blondes (which is why he is also known as “the enemy of blondes”) under the intense fog of London. At the same time, a mysterious man rents a room at the Bounting boarding house, whose daughter Daisy happens to be, coincidentally (or not), a blonde model.

Available on Youtube

Dirty game

A film ahead of its time with a plot that builds gradually and with a more than interesting political and social interpretation. Released in 1931, the story is inspired by a text by the English writer John Galsworthy, who had intended it for the stage but which Hitchcock took because he wanted to improve it, and he did so with countless visual resources as the main tool. The entire drama revolves around the rivalry between a rural landowner and his neighbor, an upstart industrialist. It is the fight between an old traditional family and a modern family who fight for land in a small English town until they almost destroy each other. The tensions between social classes in the foreground break the idyllic panorama of the countryside, with increasing tension management, the various situations mean that one of the families does not take the rough path: resorting to blackmail that will trigger a tragic ending. .

Available on Youtube

Sabotage

Set in 1936, it tells the story of a Scotland Yard agent on the trail of a saboteur whose plan is to plant a bomb in London. One of the forgotten films from the first British stage of the director’s career, it poses the conflict, as well as the characters, masterfully. An impeccable work of suspense where the creator shows a great interest in portraying the urban environment of London at the time and the humble life of a lower-middle-class family like that of the protagonist. He sought to put the important events in places that were familiar to viewers, putting the person in charge of committing acts of sabotage, running a humble neighborhood movie theater and acquiring explosives in a place that has a bird shop as a facade. Hitchcock emphasizes this aspect of closeness showing care to describe the family environment of the protagonist with an economy of language that he shows off, using a series of shots that can make us understand the whole idea of ​​that sabotage that the title speaks of.

Available on Youtube

the man that knew too much

It is a film with a clear allusion to the book The man who was Thursday by Chesterton, which has two versions: one in 1934 and another in 1956, although it is the first that is perhaps least known. There is no doubt that his narrative mastery is shown in both, as well as the spirit of the time in which they were shot. The first is between vienna waltzes (1933) and 39 steps (1935); the second in 1956, in full eruption of the creative magma of the English master, who consigned titles such as rear window (1954), catch a thief (1955), or Vertigo (1958), to name a few of his classics. The 1934 version shows Bob and Jill Lawrence, an affluent married couple from a wealthy aristocracy whose biggest problem is how to spend their vacation in Switzerland with their daughter Betty. In the 1950s version, Switzerland is replaced by the exotic Marrakech, but the conflict is the same. In both versions, the abandonment of the homeland will be the origin of the conflict.

Available on Youtube.

The plot

This is the director’s last film, released in 1976. Already in retirement, the British shows his last piece of humor with a plot full of surprises. He was not at his peak, the cinema was changing and he was getting big: he was 76 years old when he filmed this kind of strange comedy, based on a mediocre novel, The Rainbird Patting by Victor Canning, looking for ways to get the most out of it. The film narrates two arguments in parallel to converge in the final section in one. The lead role was offered to Jack Nicholson, who couldn’t take it due to scheduling issues, then to Al Pacino, who asked for too much money. The director then chose comedian Bruce Dern and Barbara Harris to give life to a married couple: he a taxi driver and, in his spare time, also a private investigator, and she a fortune teller and seer, who deceived her clients into believing that she had contact with the beyond. With the game of truths and lies so Hitchcock, the film that generates an amusing confusion, where once again the viewer knows much more than the characters.

Available on Youtube