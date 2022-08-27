with more luxuries than any mortal

There are some pets that live like kings, such is the case of the dogs of certain Hollywood celebrities, who have various comforts and luxuries.

This August 26th is Dog Day, so we share with you which artists pamper their furry friends.

Paris Hilton

Businesswoman Paris Hilton often shares photos of her two pets on social media: a chihuahua named Tinkerbell and a white Pomeranian named Price. Her puppies have appeared with her at public events, they also go to spas and wear expensive accessories.

Justin Bieber

The interpreter of “Baby” also lives with two adorable dogs: Phil and Esther, which he photographs to later show them on Instagram. In the snapshots you can see how the singer pampers them with food and games.

Demi lovato

Demi Lovato also constantly appears in networks with her two puppies, Batman and Cinderell, however, the artist has taken her love for them to another level because the first canine has his own profile and has more than 71 thousand followers.

Katy Perry

The pop star is also part of the list of celebrities who love dogs. Her best friend is a brown cavoodle who goes by the name of Botters. The furry guy is not only her company during the moments that the artist stays at home, but even goes to her concerts.

Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez’s husband, on several occasions, has been photographed walking his dogs, the curious thing is that the actor never loses style when he appears exercising his pets.

Hugh Jackman

The actor has been seen on the streets of Hollywood entering dog spas.