Will there be big changes? This would be the first line-up of the Potro in Cruz Azul

Raul Gutierrezwho will take the reins of Blue Cross What technical director by way of interimafter the dismissal of Diego Aguirre, warned that is in the process of meeting the footballers to determine who will be part of your first lineuphowever, among the first changes I would find the tactical scheme and a couple of surprises for his debut against Queretarothis Saturday.

“You have to live from day to day establish the criteria of who will play and who will notto know them; there are players who have a whole career and others who are just starting out, who are doing things well. we are in that period of knowing the fine parts of each of our footballersWhat are they Good players, emotionally battered, and that’s the main part we’re focusing on,” pointed the Foal in the preview of the Matchday 11.

“We have the tools to improve itto work on it, because there are always things that work and we have to improve them, and we are applying the things that we intend with our football idea in the team in another way, so that the equipment works differently; after, I feel supported by that quality, for what the boys have shown. That is the starting point to improve.” Gutierrez foal.

Blue Cross vs. Roosters: confirmed casualties

There are three players they will not be with Cruz Azul for this Saturday’s game on the field of Aztec stadiumwell Ramiro Funes Mori did not recover from his injury and it will be low to face Roosterslike Alejandro Mayorga, because despite the fact that his return was already expected, he was ruled out at the last minute as he was not 100% recovered from the injury that took him away from the courts; while Rafa Baca received two games of suspension after being expelled in the Young Classic and will not be present either.

Blue Cross vs. Roosters: The probable alignment

It should be noted that despite Baca will not be this Saturdaythe Colt Gutierrez already endorsed it, both at contention like Julio César Domínguezwho have been the most criticized players in the midst of the crisis for which Cross Blue Crossso that he didn’t rule them out of the first teamas had transpired after the historic defeat.

In this way and before the fall of the Twin, Cata would remain in the starting lineup of Machine, making a pair with John Escobar in the center, while louis abram will be in charge of the left side, while the big surprise would be on the right side, where the Shaggy Martinez would start from scratch.

On the other hand, the most awaited moment by the cement hobby would take place this Saturday against roosterswell José de Jesús Corona would return as a starter to defend the goal Blue Cross, which would mark his return in the MX Leaguefive months after suffering the injury that took him away from the courts and even threatened to withdraw him.

Other surprises Foal would leave out Erik Lyra of containment, since its place would be occupied by Ignatius Rivero, supported by Charlie Rodriguezwhile on the right wing it would remain Uriel Antuna and from the left it would start again Rodolfo Rotondi. finally and with a new tactical drawing of 4-4-2, Up front I’d bet on Michael Estrada Y Gonzalo Carneirowho would make a pair for the first time since their arrival.

