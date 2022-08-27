Will Smith reappears on social networks with a curious video

The last Oscar gala was a before and after for Will Smith that, although he won the statuette for best actor for his work in the film ‘The Williams Method’, the slap he gave Chris Rock during that night went around the world and had serious consequences on the actor’s career.

The criticisms were immediate, many people turned their backs on him and several of the projects he had planned for the coming months were cancelled..

Now, the waters seem to have calmed down and Will Smith begins to regain the popularity he has always enjoyed thanks to his meteoric and long career in the world of acting and for this he already gave the first past at the end of last June, when the actor publicly apologized to the comedian for what happened: “I’m telling you, Chris, I apologize. My behavior was unacceptable and I will always be here for you when you are ready to talk. It breaks my heart to have stolen and tarnished your momentsaid Smith, who also extended his apology to Rock’s family.

THE CURIOUS RE-APPEARANCE OF WILL SMITH IN NETWORKS

Will Smith is willing to win back the love of the people and has already begun to take the first steps.

The actor has reappeared on social networks with a curious and fun video that perfectly reflects how he feels when he returns to Instagram.

The protagonist of ‘The Williams Method’ has shared a sentence along with the video in which he makes it clear how his return to networks is going: “Me trying to get back on social media”, write next to the images in which a small gorilla appears trying to get the attention of a larger companion, while the latter makes it clear that he is not welcomePrecisely the same thing that has been happening to Smith since the Oscars incident.

Will’s publication adds almost 2 million ‘likes’ and there are thousands of fans and followers who have wanted to show him their love and support through messages in the comments of the post, including many celebrities such as the singer Justin Bieberwho has highlighted how much he is missed, or the popular dog trainer César Milan who commented on the publication ensuring that the entire animal world is with the actor.