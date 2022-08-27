Will Smith is aware that he has a long way to go to regain the affection and respect of the public

Will Smith He recently released a video to apologize directly to Chris Rock and to all those viewers who were petrified during the last Oscar ceremony, when the interpreter got up from his seat and, without saying a word, gave the comedian a resounding slap after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, wife of the former, and his decision to shave his head.

Sources from his environment now assure that the Hollywood star has begun to see the light at the end of the tunnel, after several months with low morale and worried about the possibility that his film career had come to an end.

These informants understand that the protagonist of ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ is doing his best to right his wrongs, which on the other hand has raised his self-esteem and his desire to start from scratch.

The artist knows, according to those close to him, that there is still a long way to go when it comes to regaining the love and respect of both the public and many of his colleagues. However, his last gestures of redemption have returned him to the correct path, which has once again made him a good example for his children.

“Will is very sorry about what happened, especially because of the situation in which he has publicly put his family. He wants to acknowledge his mistakes, apologize and take the consequences. He feels that he has already answered some questions, and said things that needed to be said. And besides, he has taken responsibility for his actions. Will wants to make sure that he continues to set a good example for his children and that he handles this situation responsibly,” a source told ET Online.

