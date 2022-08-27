Why is Will Smith the favorite for the Oscar?

In his third Oscar nomination in the Best Actor category, Will Smith is the favorite to win the golden statuette, for his role in the film “King Richard: A Winning Family.”

After winning the Golden Globe, the Actors Guild Award and the Critics Choice Awards for this same film a few weeks ago, everything indicates that the actor will win his first Oscar in his career.

Read also: Will Smith reveals that he wanted to kill his father

Smith has already been nominated twice more, first for portraying Muhammad Ali in “Ali” (2002) and then for his role in “The Pursuit of Happyness” (2007).

“I have been nominated twice for the Academy Award and have never lost to a white person; the first time I lost was to Denzel (Washington) and then to Forest Whitaker, they are all beautiful and deserving.”

“And it’s fantastic but it feels like it’s going in the wrong direction, there’s a slide back towards separatism, towards racial and religious beliefs and that’s not the Hollywood I want to leave,” Smith said on the US show “Good.” Morning America» where he admitted that he did not feel discriminated against, but he did notice a separatism.

In the biographical genre story, the 53-year-old actor portrays Richard Williams, the father of iconic tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.

In the Best Actor category, Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”), Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”), Andrew Garfield (“Tick Tick Boom”), Will Smith (“King Williams”) and Denzel Washington are nominated. (“Macbeth”).