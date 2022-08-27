Who will be the director of the long-awaited Marvel movie? — Future Chile

One of the most active franchises of all film studios is that of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even more so, when they recently announced a string of new films that will be added to the long history of all the heroes we’ve grown to love.

And now new news has arrived about one of the most anticipated films by fans of Marvel: fantastic four. All because apparently Marvel Studios would already know who will be the director of the film that will be released in November 2024.

Who will be the director? fantastic four?

Although there has been intense discussion on the internet about who should be the actors who take the role of Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm and Ben Grimmmany forget that the director of the films is just as important as the cast.

And although it was initially thought that the director of Spider-Man: No Way Home, jon watts; this one retired from the superhero genre for a while. On the other hand, some of the names that have been considered to direct the film are John Krasinski, Peyton Reed and even Steven Spielberg.

But now, as reported TheDirect, the one who would have signed to direct fantastic four is the director of WandaVision, Matt Shakman. The outstanding audiovisual director has also worked, in Game of Thrones, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and more.

Yes ok, Disney and Marvel Studios They still haven’t confirmed the official arrival of Shakman; Kevin Feige could announce it at the expected Expo D23 next Saturday, September 10.

The revival of Fantastic Four, was billed as “easily Marvel’s most difficult project to date”. Shakman, however, has already shown his talent directing WandaVision, who according to many is “the best Marvel series” to date. It only remains to wait a couple of weeks to confirm the information.