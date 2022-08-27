who is the latest flame of the actress

In these days Emma Watson is on everyone’s lips as a new – sublime – Prada testimonial but she, who is not the type to bask in fame, has chosen to pause the interviews and indulge in a romantic getaway in Venice with her new boyfriend. Obviously she could not go unnoticed and the paparazzi portrayed her as she amiably strolls in a red midi dress and chignon, holding her hand to her better half. But who is the current partner of the former Hermione?

The lucky one his name is Brandon Green and, according to what the Daily Mailwould be it was he who made the decisive move to win the heart of the actress a year ago. At the time Emma Watson was in the process of parting ways with her boyfriend, Leo Alexander Robinton, a California entrepreneur, and Brandon took advantage of her moment wooing Emma all summer. Over time, their relationship has evolved from friendship to love and today the two share a peaceful life as a couple.

As several gossip magazines point out, however, the pairing between feminist and environmentalist Emma Watson and Brando Green is rather strange. The boy is indeed the son of Sir Philip Green whofor those unfamiliar with him, is a former British fashion mogul (famous for his indecently luxurious parties) who suffered a brutal fall following allegations of sexual harassment and racismand, more recently, the bankruptcy of his lending empire.

According to Daily Mail However, Brandon is a far cry from the father figure. The boy is “very interested in biodiversity and saving the oceans. He does many charitable works with the Prince Albert of Monaco Foundation and the Princess Charlene Foundation”. Among other things, he is focused on fitness and a healthy lifestyle and it is not uncommon to see him at a charity gala as well as cleaning up the beaches, doing everything possible to help the environment. Now we see the correlation to Emma Watson and we are sure that their romance can continue to flourish, even considering the actress’s beaming smile as she strolls through the most romantic city in the world.

