Where did you see the cast of ‘The House of the Dragon’ before?

‘The House of the Dragon’ has released its first chapter introducing us to a whole gallery of new characters. The plot takes place 200 years before the events of ‘Game of Thrones’, so no actor or actress repeats in the two series (or, at least, making the same character, because there is an exception that we will see later).

However, many of the faces we see in the series must inevitably sound familiar to us, because they are quite familiar faces that we are sure to recognize from other movies or series. And if not, that’s what this list is for, to remind you where you have seen that actor or that actress that sounds so familiar to you but that you do not finish locating.

If you still don’t know who is who in ‘The House of the Dragon’, take a pen and paper and write down: King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) He was crowned by passing over his cousin Rhaenys (Eve Best) just for being a boy, and now he faces the dilemma of his own succession. The King is expecting a child (he wants it to be a boy) by his wife Aemma Arryn (Kate Dickie). The other candidates for the crown are his younger brother, Daemon Targaryens (Matt Smith)and the first daughter he had with Aemma, the Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock).

This is more or less the summary of what the first chapter broadcast on HBO Max proposes, and on which the main plot of the series will revolve, but we cannot forget many secondary characters that will be vital for the future of the program. One of them is Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), the Hand of the King, that if you still haven’t figured out who he is, you’re going to be shocked when you find out. And watch out, because her daughter in fiction Alicent (Emily Carey) has brought to life two of the greatest modern heroines on the big screen.

They have not yet appeared in the first chapters, but Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke will play the adult versions of Rhaneyra and Alicent, respectively., and I’m sure that at least the second one you already had signed before. She has been the protagonist, for example, in a Steven Spielberg movie.

Another character we hope to see in the near future (probably in the second chapter) is Lord Jason Lannister (Jefferson Hall)whose interpreter has a characteristic that makes him unique in the universe of ‘Game of Thrones’.

review with us where did you see before (or where can you see) the cast of ‘The House of the Dragon’. Which one surprised you the most?